WorldNovember 11, 2024

AP PHOTOS: Revelers in costumes take to the streets of Germany to kick off carnival celebrations

Throngs of revelers in costumes took to the streets of Germany’s Carnival strongholds to celebrate the start of

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Costumed revelers celebrate at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A costumed reveler smiles at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Costumed revelers celebrate at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Carnival revellers celebrate the start of carnival on the market square in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday Nov. 11, 2024. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
A carnival reveller in a QAnon Shaman - Jacob Chansley costume poses in the Cologne city center while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Costumed revelers celebrate at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Costumed revelers celebrate at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Revelers costumed as nuns and flamingos meet at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Revelers dressed in costumes kiss at the Zuelpicher Street while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Revelers celebrate at the overcrowded Zuelpicher neighborhood while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Revelers celebrate at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Costumed revelers pose in front of there Cologne Cathedral while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
The Duesseldorf carnival figure "Hoppeditz" awakens on the market square for the start of the carnival, in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday Nov. 11, 2024. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)
Throngs of revelers in costumes took to the streets of Germany’s Carnival strongholds to celebrate the start of carnival season.

Carnival celebrations in the Rhineland traditionally begin on the 11th of November at 11:11 in the morning and last until Ash Wednesday the following year.

____

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

