Costumed revelers celebrate at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A costumed reveler smiles at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Costumed revelers celebrate at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Carnival revellers celebrate the start of carnival on the market square in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday Nov. 11, 2024. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A carnival reveller in a QAnon Shaman - Jacob Chansley costume poses in the Cologne city center while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Costumed revelers celebrate at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Costumed revelers celebrate at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers costumed as nuns and flamingos meet at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers dressed in costumes kiss at the Zuelpicher Street while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers celebrate at the overcrowded Zuelpicher neighborhood while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Revelers celebrate at the central Heumarkt while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season.(AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Costumed revelers pose in front of there Cologne Cathedral while tens of thousands of carnival fools take to the streets of Cologne, Germany, on Monday, November 11, 2024, heralding the official start of the carnival season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) ASSOCIATED PRESS