Throngs of revelers in costumes took to the streets of Germany’s Carnival strongholds to celebrate the start of carnival season.
Carnival celebrations in the Rhineland traditionally begin on the 11th of November at 11:11 in the morning and last until Ash Wednesday the following year.
