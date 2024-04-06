*Menu
Poem: Putting the Birds to Bed

By Jan Rigdon
Saturday, April 6, 2024
Photo by Boris Smokrovic

Of lately
A little before dusk
I take a book out to the porch
And read til its too dark to see
And then I sit and watch
And listen
As the robins and the cardinals
And the others
Grab one last bite
Settle one last squabble
Offer up one last drowsy melody
And bit by bit
Bird by bird
Settle down for the night.

Jan Rigdon has been writing poems off and on since she was in the fourth grade. Originally from St. Louis, she came to Cape Girardeau to attend SEMO and stayed.

If you have a poem or art piece you've created that you'd like to share with The Best Years readers, send it to mpohlman@rustmedia.com for a chance to be featured in a future issue.