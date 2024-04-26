Scott City School District explains weapon situation involving middle school student

A Scott City Middle School student was taken into custody on Thursday morning, April 25, after he brought a gun, later determined to be a BB gun, to the school, according to a message sent from the district to parents.

Several students reported seeing the weapon, the message said. School staff and the school resource officer approached the student in the parking lot while Scott City PD responded to a call and came to the scene. The student was taken into custody by law enforcement.

The district said the building was safe and that classes began on time without disruption. The district said this is a police investigation and would not provide further details.