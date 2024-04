Scott City School District explains weapon situation involving middle school student

A Scott City Middle School student was taken into custody on Thursday morning, April 25, after he brought a gun, later determined to be a BB gun, to the school, according to a message sent from the district to parents.

“Several students reported seeing the weapon,” the message said. “School staff and the school resource officer approached the student in the parking lot while Scott City PD responded to a call and came to the scene. The student was taken into custody by law enforcement.”

The district said the building was safe and that classes began on time without disruption. The district said this is a police investigation and would not provide further details.