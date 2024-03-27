Beta Week Celebrated at Guardian Angel School in Oran

The Beta club of Guardian Angel School celebrated Beta week from March 18-22, 2024. Lots of fun activities were planned for the week.

On Monday, everyone could dress in the clothes of their favorite decade. We had one from the early 1900's and several from the 50's, 60's, 70's, 80's and 1990's. Later in the day, everyone enjoyed games of Bingo.

Tuesday was "bring anything but a backpack" to tote books and school supplies to school. We had a variety of items used. There were many suitcases and it looked like lots of kids were on vacation or moving in. We had small coolers, toy grocery carts and a clothes hamper strapped to the arms with 2 belts. There was a potty chair that hadn't been used yet. Some used shoe boxes, reusable grocery bags, gift bags, a cooking kettle, and trash bags. One used a poly pipe from her dad's farm with everything stuffed inside and another had a battery operated ride-on John Deere tractor with a wagon that held the books. Another had a small toy tractor that had a basket attached with the books in it. There was a toy baby buggy, larger toy dump truck, a toy wagon, a bat bag (with the bats still in it), and a laundry basket. Throughout the day, the Beta members also helped the younger students with reading and math.

Wednesday was beach day. It was warmer than the previous two days, but still a little cold for shorts and flip flops. Some children were resilient and still dressed for warm/hot weather. Others wore tights and long sleeved shirts under shorts, dresses, etc. There were also lots of beach hats, scuba masks, sunglasses, and flowered shirts.

Thursday was another interesting day. The students in grades k-8 and the staff could decorate their desks and the pre-k students were able to decorate their class chairs. The Beta members judged pre-k-2nd grade and the teachers judged the 3rd-8th grade . Their were 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places chosen for the most creative desk/chair. The winners of the most creative desk/chair were 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place respectively: Pre-k was Paxton Urhahn, Lilly Seyer, and Tate Webb; kindergarten-Berkley Dennis, Presley Pinkston, and August Graviett; 1st-Teagan King, Victor Wood, and Lane Seyer; 2nd-Amelia Kyle, Aubrey Graviett, and Maverick Seabaugh and Kinsley Dunivan (tied for 3rd place); 3rd/4th-Chloe Caudle, Elizabeth David, & Kambrie Seabaugh; and 5th/6th/8th-Cora Houchins, Elaina Hahn, & Harper Gadberry. They each received a certificate stating their winning place. The teacher's, including Ms. Ann, were not allowed to give homework Thursday. The students were also given an extra recess. The Beta members were suppose to spring clean the playground on Wednesday, but changed it to Thursday, due to conflicting schedules.

On the last day of the fun filled week, everyone could dress as a favorite superhero or as a movie, book or board game character. Lots of superheroes, princesses and book characters came to school on Friday. They finished the day by praying the Divine Mercy chaplet and then participating in relay races.

The Beta club members continued their fun by taking a field trip on Monday, March 25 to the St. Louis Museum. National Beta Club promotes the development of student leaders by striving for excellence in academic, service, character and leadership. Hopefully, if these qualities are instilled into the students now, they will carry it on into adulthood.

From looking at all the smiling faces and also seeing how most did dress up for one, two, or all three events, seems that the 2024 Beta week was a huge success.