Tax liens Tax liens for November, December 2023; January 2024

Tuesday, February 6, 2024

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

November 2023

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

* Matthew J. Wilson, IRS

* Ronnie L. Abraham, IRS

* Hutchings Group LLC, IRS

December 2023

TAX LIENS FILED

* Ivie Dental Lab Inc., IRS

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

* Sonjay J. Fonn, IRS

January 2024

TAX LIENS FILED

* Capital General Contracting LLC, IRS

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

* Ryan A. Newcomb, IRS