Tax liens Tax liens for November, December 2023; January 2024

Join the B Magazine newsletter
The weekly newsletter focused on the business of Southeast Missouri.
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
* Matthew J. Wilson, IRS
* Ronnie L. Abraham, IRS
* Hutchings Group LLC, IRS
TAX LIENS FILED
* Ivie Dental Lab Inc., IRS
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
* Sonjay J. Fonn, IRS
TAX LIENS FILED
* Capital General Contracting LLC, IRS
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
* Ryan A. Newcomb, IRS