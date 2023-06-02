Cape Girardeau County tax liens for May 2023
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during May are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
* Custom Cut Fabrication LLC, IRS
* Keith P. Lipps, IRS
* JJM Enterprises Inc., IRS
* Thomas G. Jordan, Missouri Department of Revenue
* D. Doyle McClanahan Jr., Missouri Department of Revenue (3)
* Classic Auto Restoration LL, Missouri Department of Revenue (3)
* Jody R. Geiser, Missouri Department of Revenue
* Kari M. Brindell, Kri Urhahn, Missouri Department of Revenue
* Robert G. Vazquez, Missouri Department of Revenue
* Daniel R. Lies, Jalon E. Lies, Missouri Department of Revenue
* Custom Cut Fabrication LLC, Missouri Department of Revenue
* L&L Industrial Supply Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue
