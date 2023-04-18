Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) Creates $20,000 Community Recovery Grant For Tornado Victims

The Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) has approved funding a $20,000 Community Recovery Grant to help in rebuilding the Glenallen, MO community devasted by the April 5 tornado.

Past District 26M1 Governor John Preston of the Patton Lions Club has gained a favor from Heartland Industries of Marble Hill to use the warehouse setting up a Distribution Center that is well stocked and will always welcome more goods. The Distribution Center will be operating through May 19.

Several clubs throughout District 26M1 have been sending money and supplies. In fact, according to John Preston, the total monies from local Lions Clubs (even one from Wyoming) is almost $3,000 to go with $20,000 from LCIF.

Lions wish to say thank you to so many who've given of their time and resources. Let's rebuild! Both the Patton Lions Club and Cape Evening Lions Club have Facebook pages under those names if anyone would like more information on how to help.