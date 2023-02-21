Senior Center Hosting a Compassion Workshop in March

Compassion: The Golden Rule in Action.

A 4-week inter-faith workshop to develop compassion. The Golden Rule is central to many world faith traditions. It promotes understanding, caring, and compassion for others. Using modern research and quotes from the scriptures of various faith traditions, we will learn how to increase the compassion we feel toward family, friends, and the world around us.

The workshop will be held at the Cape Senior Center, 921 Clark St, starting Tuesday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m. You do not need to attend all four weeks.