The Arrival of the Bookmobile
The Arrival of the Bookmobile
By Mary Koeberl Rechenberg
Abraham Lincoln once said, The things I want to know are in books, my best friend is the man wholl get me a book I aint read.
For the people who felt the same way about books as Abraham Lincoln in Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties, the acquisition of the first bookmobile was a godsend. Schools were not reorganized, so one-room schools in the counties was the rule. Books were few and far between, as
there were no libraries in these counties. Public libraries were located in a few cities in the state and
served only the people in that city.
Womens Extension Clubs in the 1950s became the voice that spoke out about the lack of
reading material and services that people in rural communities endured. They were adamant that a
county library be established even in the areas that were often thought of as economically deprived and
the population spread so thin that libraries had never been considered.
After contacting the Missouri State Library, a demonstration bookmobile was sent to travel over the region. It visited rural schools, post offices, stores and only a few homes, making a huge positive impact. Children and adults marveled at the sight of so many books-more than theyd ever seen or dreamed of all contained in a wonderful vehicle in front of their school.
On April 5, 1955, citizens overwhelmingly voted to allow a tax of 1 mill (10 cents) per $100
evaluation to be collected to establish county libraries. Five community members were appointed to be board members, along with the Superintendent of Schools in each county, to plan, organize and set up library service in their county. Each of these county boards elected their own officers. The three county boards met as a group, in Jackson, making up the regional board.
It was decided that by combining the three county libraries into one regional library the tax
money would be better used. A central center for buying and processing books, would be located in Jackson, which would reduce costs and one bookmobile could serve all three counties. The state library offered a gift of 7000 books and the loan of a bookmobile, until one could be purchased. The bookmobile was the first service offered by the newly organized Riverside Regional Library.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Oldham of Burfordville, were employed to staff the bookmobile, after first
helping to get the books ready that would supply it. An audio-visual department was established early
on by the library. Films and projectors would be carried on the bookmobile. Movies were often shown
to school children along the route. Educational materials for the blind could be ordered from the St. Louis School for the Blind. Its no wonder rural school children and teachers looked forward to
the arrival of the bookmobile.
Mrs. Jackie Ludwig, a teacher from the Oak Ridge Schools, remembers substituting for Mrs. Oldham on the bookmobile for three summers in the late 1950s. When the bookmobile originated there were many one-room schools scattered throughout the county. Roads were narrow and often unpaved. You never knew what would happen. On one occasion while we were waiting in front of a school near Lithium, in Perry County, we had quite a scare. A fox, being chased by a young boy with a gun, came running towards the bookmobile. We slammed the door shut. The fox turned and ran into a nearby woodshed, where the boy shot it. He told us it probably had rabies.
The bookmobile, which was a top-heavy vehicle, would lean precariously when going around
steep curves in the road, making you think it would turn over. Bathroom needs were a problem, since we would often be out in the middle of nowhere, and there was no bathroom on the bookmobile.
You never knew what each day would bring. But, I enjoyed it, and the people we visited were so happy to see us. She said.
Since it was summer, we met people at stores, buildings in the community where people would
meet during the week and places along the roadside, instead of schools. It was interesting to learn all
about the these places. We would even eat at Lamberts when we were in the Sikeston area once a month. Usually we brought a sandwich or a snack for lunch.
Our day went from 8:00 to about 3:00 pm. People would want certain kinds of books and we
would try to get them. If we didnt have the ones they wanted, we would offer to try and get them and
mail them to the people. At the end of the route each day, we had to restock the shelves for the next day.
Trying to keep track of the books that we left at stores and other businesses was difficult, because
people often didnt take time to check out the books. They just picked them up off the shelf and took
them home. Several books were never returned or lost. At some stops no one came out to get on the
bookmobile. We waited the appointed time then moved on to the next stop. Years later, I was asked to be a member of the library board. I ended up staying on the board for 28 years. It was a great learning experience.
Additional service centers or branches of the library opened up in the 1960s and 1970s in
towns such as Illmo (later Scott City), Benton, Oran, Perryville and Altenburg. The bookmobile stayed in operation until 1974. By that time many of the rural schools had been consolidated into larger schools that could provide their own books. The warmth, friendliness and appreciation of everyone on the bookmobile runs made its operation a tremendous success and a wonderful experience for children and adults.
Mary Koeberl Rechenberg, author and former coworker with Jackie Ludwig in the Oak Ridge School District, remembers visiting the bookmobile in the 1950s, (fourth through eighth grade) while attending Friedheim Lutheran School in Friedheim, Mo.
Photo: Curtesy of the Riverside Regional Library
Comments
-
Jackson Bowling Alley 'a complete loss' after early morning fireA fire early Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Jackson Bowling Lanes prompted numerous area fire departments to respond, getting the blaze under control before sunlight. No one was in the building at the time of the fire. According to a Facebook post from...
-
Meet Wesley Tew, the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau3When Wesley Tew became the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau he knew the congregation was a little "different," but in a good way. Not long after taking over the pulpit there was a funeral at the church and they had a motorcycle...
-
Extreme cold causes pipe bursts in Cape apartment complex3Legends apartment complex in Cape Girardeau dealt with numerous pipe bursts in its sprinkler system Monday, Dec. 26. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department shut down the buildings' sprinkler system until the pipes could be repaired. Cape Girardeau fire...
-
Missouri Dry Dock to close, but owner does not say whenMissouri Dry Dock, a longtime staple of Cape Girardeau, will be closing, according to an article from the Waterways Journal. The article stated the businesses would be closing at the end of the year, but owner Rob Erlbacher II disputed that...
-
Year end 2022: Leaders passed2Leadership. Volunteerism. Excellence. Southeast Missouri lost more than a few exceptional people in 2022. Among them (listed chronologically) ... Rex Dearmont Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, parent of the Southeast Missourian, died Jan. 6...
-
South Side Farms groundbreaking planned for early next year2South Side Farms, the Saint Francis Foundation's ambitious revitalization project for southern Cape Girardeau, will break ground in early 2023, foundation vice president Jimmy Wilferth said. Last week, Cape Girardeau Planning and Zoning Committee...
-
State declines to fund Jackson pavement improvement project2Citing the high price tag contained in recent bidding, the state's Highways and Transportation Commission has decided not to fund a project to upgrade a 3.55-mile stretch of West Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. Missouri Department of Transportation...
-
-
What's Past is Prologue: Recalling Hong Kong's handover a quarter century ago from UK to China1Twenty-five years ago this past summer, 156 years of British rule of Hong Kong ended with the July 1, 1997, formal handover of the colony to the People's Republic of China. Britain's prime minister, Tony Blair, had been in office two months at the...
-
Most read 12/27/22Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injuredTOKYO -- Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people and left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since...
-
Most read 12/27/22Cape Girardeau podiatrist closes office3Zenon M. Duda, D.P.M., has announced he is closing his podiatry practice in Cape Girardeau for health reasons. Duda, a board certified foot surgeon, also spent time on staff at various hospitals, including Southeast Hospital, Saint Francis Medical...
-
Year end 2022: The unusual stories from the regionWhile 2022 was a calmer year than recent others in Southeast Missouri -- cough, cough, 2020 -- it still featured a few unusual stories. Among them ... While exploring a Perry County cave system in early August, cavers discovered more than they...
-
TORCH winners honored in region2Better Business Bureau of Cape Girardeau recently honored three local businesses and one not-for-profit with the organization's TORCH Award. PC Medical Centers, SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties and SirVent STL Chimney and Venting Service...
-
Two fires reported Friday in Cape2A structure fire caused approximately $40,000 in damage in Cape Girardeau early Friday morning, and an electrical substation fire caused about 1,300 city residents to temporarily lose power. According to a report from Dustin Koerber, deputy chief...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County to consider marijuana tax21Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday, Dec. 22, to advertise a public hearing on a potential county marijuana sales tax. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy and Associate Commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst gave unanimous consent...
-
Saint Francis Healthcare names new CFO11Saint Francis Healthcare System has hired Matthew Brandt, MBA, as the hospital system's new chief financial officer. Brandt joins Saint Francis from HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois, where he was director of finance/CFO for nearly...
-
Jackson man killed in Bollinger County crashA Jackson man was killed and another person was seriously injured in a one-car crash Wednesday, Dec. 21, in northeast Bollinger County, Missouri. Richard E. Keller, 46, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene on Route K, 4 miles north of...
-
City of Cape Girardeau to offer real tree pickup, dropoffThe City of Cape Girardeau is once again offering it's real Christmas tree disposal program. Residents can schedule a pickup, or drop off their tree with the city. Special pickups cost $5.75 plus the current fuel surcharge which is subject to...
-
Application deadline for Cape's Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition extended to Jan. 1The City of Cape Girardeau Public Art Committee has extended the application deadline for submitting entries for the 10th annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition. The new deadline is Sunday, Jan. 1. Every year, the committee selects a slate of...
-
Military ID office to reopen soonA temporary staffing issue has led Missouri National Guard officials to suspend ID card service in Cape Girardeau. According to Lt. Col. Lindsey Decker, the matter affects the Guard's DEERS office at the local armory. DEERS Defense Enrollment...
-
Most read 12/23/22US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimateWASHINGTON -- Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of...
-
Snow, extremely low temperatures arrive with first winter storm of season ThursdaySoutheast Missouri, along with much of the Midwest, is expected to be hit by a severe winter storm just a day after the winter solstice. Gov. Mike Parson has declared a state of emergency for inclement weather. The forecast wintry mix of rain, which...
-
Jackson OKs 2023 budget, economic development fundJackson Mayor Dwain Hahs has referred to the city's approved 2023 spending plan as "a good, solid budget overall, with realistic revenues projected." Hahs told city aldermen Monday, Dec. 19, that expected municipal revenues totals $39.5 million in...
-
Wreaths Across America honors vets in Jackson5Jackson's Ward 2 Alderman Dave Hitt is lauding the efforts on Saturday, Dec. 17, to lay wreaths on veterans' graves at both Russell Heights and Jackson City cemeteries. Hitt, a veteran and active in Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post No. 158,...
-
Cape PD looking for 'armed and dangerous' suspect7The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for help in locating a wanted suspect. Christopher Allen Calicott, 42, has multiple arrest warrants. According to a department Facebook post, Calicott recently resisted arrest and fled from officers....
-
Landmark Hospitals founder speaks on future of health care1At a Cape Girardeau Noon Lions Club meeting Wednesday, Dec. 21, guest speaker Bill Kapp spoke about Fountain Life, his new data-driven preventive health care clinics. Fountain Life was cofounded two years ago by Kapp, a retired orthopedic surgeon...
-
County commission agenda 12-22-22Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 19, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Nov. 17, meeting n Approval of closed...
-
Most read 12/21/22Casino revenue outpacing pre-COVID numbers; admissions down from 2021According to the most recent Missouri Gaming Commission statistics, 10 of the state's 13 riverboat gaming casinos including in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville saw their admissions drop in November compared to the same month a year ago. Century...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.