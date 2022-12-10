Discover Cape's newest boutique
Sponsored Content
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Stop by WestEnd Style to sip free coffee and espresso while you shop women and children's clothing, accessories, skin care products and home goods. WestEnd Style features high-quality, branded products with some unique finds along the way including Swig tumblers, Itzy Ritzy Diaper Bags and name-brand denim like Kan Can and Judy Blue.
WestEnd Style has clothing styles for everyone, including dressy, casual, athletic and loungewear. Shop online at westendstyle.com or in-store from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 1720 Kingsway Drive Suite 106 in Cape Girardeau.
We cant wait for you to shop with us!