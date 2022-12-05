*Menu
Finding Joy in Christ

Monday, December 5, 2022
The Eudy family of Jackson, with the Hallam family of Cape Girardeau at the Nativities from Around the World event held on December 3, at the temporary Cape Girardeau location of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. More than 630 Nativities honoring the birth of Jesus Christ, each unique to its culture, were viewed by hundreds of people during the three-day event. The Eudy and Hallam children are pointing to a Nativity with a figurine of a one-horned cow, an item on the events scavenger hunt list.

