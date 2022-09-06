Sponsored Content: Fun for everyone at the SEMO District Fair

Ben Matthews

Colorful rides light up the skyline of Arena Park. Sounds of live music and revving engines fill the Grandstand with excitement. Funnel cakes, corn dogs and cotton candy abound. The theme of the 167th-annual SEMO District Fair, No Time Like Fair Time, couldnt be more true.

Fair director Pete Poe says the fair is going to be a great eight days full of Grandstand entertainment, activities, competitions, carnival attractions, and of course, fair food. He said there are a few new additions to the fair this year, specifically with Grandstand attractions.

For the first time, Poe said there will be two nights of the demolition derby  Saturday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 17. There are also two new classes of cars in the derby on Sept. 17, which include Mini Van and Bone Stock classes, which have less modifications than other demolition derby vehicles.

As for live music, this year will feature a range of genres from Christian contemporary to country rock and blues.

Christian artists CAIN and Jordan St. Cyr will play at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. Country rock artists The Steel Woods and Casey Donahew will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14. The Blues Traveler will wrap up the line-up at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, with traditional blues and rock music.

Weve found a good niche and good mix [of music], Poe said. Fairs are kind of known as country, and weve done a lot of country [music], but weve kind of branched out to include other things such as blues or classic rock.

Whether someone is interested in watching motorsports, taking their grandchildren on carnival rides or playing BINGO in the activities tent, the SEMO District Fair has something for everyone.

For more information on the SEMO District Fair and the 2022 schedule, visit www.semofair.com.

Sept. 10-17, 2022: Grandstand Entertainment

Sept. 10 & 17, 6 p.m.: Auto Tire & Parts NAPA Dual Demo Derby

Sept. 11, 1 p.m.: Mouser Steel Heartland Barrel Racing, free Grandstand event

Sept. 12, 7 p.m.: Heartland Idol Finals By River Radio, free Grandstand event

Sept. 13, 7 p.m.: CAIN / Jordan St. Cyr by KHIS Radio, all tickets $27

Sept. 14, 7 p.m.: The Steel Woods and Casey Donahew, all tickets $35

Sept. 15, 7 p.m.: Blues Traveler, all tickets $27

Sept. 16, 7 p.m.: Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Western Series by Dewitt Auction and Farm Credit SEMO, tickets $15 and $20

On-Grounds Entertainment

South Fairgrounds: Stunt Dogs

All Ages will delight in the amazing tricks, big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs and athletic feats in an entertaining show. All dogs have been rescued from pounds and shelters across the country.

Shows: Sept. 10, 11 and 17: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sept. 12-16: 5:30 p.m. and p.m.

North Fairgrounds: Kenny Ahern

Come watch a show with amazing comedy antics, hilarious physical comedy and fun audience play. Sure to please the whole family!

Shows: Sept. 10 and 11: 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 12-17: 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Agriland

Learn more about agriculture here. Race the ducks at the old-time hand-operated well pump display. Races are held daily, Monday through Friday, with daily prizes in each class. Classes are ages 6 to 9 at 4 p.m. and ages 10 to 12 at 5 p.m.

Kidzone

A variety of hands-on activities for children. Smile Contest Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2 p.m.

Free Attractions

Activities Tent

Agriland

Kidzone

Arena Building Exhibits

Conservation Building

Antique Tractor Display

Remembering Our Fallen

Commercial Displays

4-H and FFA Exhibits and Shows

Make sure to check out the Activity Tent to enter in free caricature drawings!