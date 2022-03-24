Stem cells vs. surgery for patients with joint, back pain

Are you having joint or spine pain? Are you a surgery candidate? If either of these questions were answered with "yes" you may be a candidate for stem cells and be able to avoid surgery, but what's the difference and which treatment should you choose?

Consider what outcome you are looking for. People don't call the doctor because they are in pain. They call because the pain is stopping them from doing something they love. What is the pain keeping you from doing?

Pain and symptoms develop from improper function. The traditional medical model focuses on symptom reduction but doesn't restore the function. This means the medications, steroid injections and surgeries are focused on eliminating pain but ignore the functional aspect.

Surgery has more risk, creates scar tissue, and once you have it there is no going back. Sometimes surgery is the only option. Most of the time there are treatments that can be done to stop the pain, improve function of the joint and soft tissue allowing the body to heal on its own halting the degenerative process. Wouldn't it be worth a look to see if these other treatments are an option?

Stem cells are FDA compliant, come from the outer covering of an umbilical from a healthy mom after a healthy live birth, and are the basic cell template. We have seen in a clinical setting that patients get better faster with longer lasting results using stem cells.

Stem Cells can be used in joints that are degenerative or soft tissues that are damaged.

Stem Cells are not the fix all, but are a tool that can help the body heal faster in order to receive longer results. They have been shown to reduce the need for pain medications, steroid injections, and surgery when combined with treatments that help the joints move better and the soft tissue be more balanced.

There are numerous studies posted on PubMed.com and MCPBHealth.com that state "researchers suggest that stem cells applied to an arthritic joint may develop in to needed cartilage cells and reduce inflammation."

