*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Senior Moments: The moment I knew

By Mia Timlin
Wednesday, March 2, 2022

The end of the school year is fast approaching, and we can feel it. Underclassmen are stressing over how theyre going to fit all their classes into next years schedule, and seniors are constantly muttering the mantra of, Lets just get through this. Were almost done. There are countdowns and college to-do lists and graduation preparations. Kids are wearing T-shirts with big block letters and changing their Instagram bios to display their future schools in an effort to show anyone who may look that they have their lives together. Im getting calls from financial aid offices and more mail than Ive ever received in my entire life. Its all very adult.

I can actually pinpoint the exact moment I first felt like a grown-up. When Tina Fey wrote in her autobiography "Bossypants" the moment for her was when she bought a white pantsuit to wear to a high school award ceremony, I laughed, but then realized mine wasnt too dierent.

When I was in third or fourth grade, I was in a ballet class with a college student who had decided she was going to live out her childhood dreams by spending four hours a week in a dance studio with a bunch of nine-year-olds. She was blonde and smart and would regale us with tales of being a grown-up and not having to make your bed. We all adored her.

One day, she had to leave class early for an interview. She went into the dressing room in a leotard and tights and came out in a black skirt and a pair of high heels that looked as if someone had taken watercolors and painted a flower bed on a white canvas, then turned it into a pair of shoes. I remember looking at her and thinking she could have stepped out of a movie about a young woman out and about town in some big city. I watched her walk out in those impossibly high heels that in my mind were the epitome of being a grown up and decided when I was an adult, I was going to wear that same thing every day.

Fast forward nine or so years to last spring: Im shopping with my mom and sister for shoes to wear to the impending prom. Wed been to dozens of stores, and Id tried on hundreds of shoes, but nothing was right. Then, on the third floor of Macys, I found them. An almost exact replica of the shoes I was so taken with as a nine-year-old. I put them on, and for the first time, saw myself in the way I saw that college girl years ago. It was the strangest form of déjà vu  to actually feel like a person that at one time existed only in my head.

Growing up is a gradual, never-ending process, even if it can feel like it rolls over you all at once in one big, instantaneous change. Its like having a birthday  youre not really significantly older than you were the day before, but its an event that forces you to recognize the fact that you are, indeed, growing up. These days, the reminders Im growing up are everywhere, and Im doing my best not to blink and miss them.

Mia Timlin is a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School. She's lived in Cape Girardeau for five years and loves reading, dancing, watching movies and listening to music by the Beatles.