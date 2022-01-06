News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Senior Moments: Making resolutions
Ive never been a big fan of New Years resolutions. I have piles of memories of being handed black-and-white internet printouts that asked grade-school me to list the top three changes I wanted to make in my life. My class would spend 20 minutes discussing how we were going to eat more vegetables, do the dishes after dinner and finish all our homework as soon as we got home after school. The papers were then collected and tacked up in the hallway, where we could stare at them and guess whose was whose while waiting to go to lunch or lining up for a trip to the computer lab. Then, on the first school day of February, the papers were plucked from the walls one by one, and our resolutions died in the recycling bin.
My whole life, thats more or less how school has conditioned me to view New Years resolutions something half-heartedly made after brief consultations with your friends that lives somewhere in the back of your mind for a month, then is completely forgotten with little to no consequence to your daily life. I just remember my second-grade mind getting stuck on the Why now? factor. It didnt make sense to me that I needed to make a change in my life just because we had hit a specific day on the calendar. I wanted to make my resolutions on a random Thursday in June. Im not sure if this is everyones experience; its very possible I was just a poorly-disciplined child.
Looking back, its not surprising each of my resolutions fell through, even as I got older, and they became more about changes I actually wanted to implement in my life. There was, and still is, a lack of motivation to pursue these goals throughout the rest of the year. Big dates like the New Year shake us out of our everyday lives. Weve just had the holiday season and everything that comes with that disrupting normal schedules of work and school, and its easier to look at something like exercising every Saturday morning or learning to crochet or switching to a diet entirely consisting of salads or red meat or chocolate, and think, Yes, this is something I could do. Once we get back into the swing of real life, things like that can fade into the background. I know even small goals that have been a part of my routine for ages get completely forgotten when Im drowning in homework.
When things get especially busy, I feel guilty for dedicating time to those small things, when what I should be doing is writing that looming paper or studying for any number of tests. Were told to set checkpoints toward things we want to add to our lives, but were not often applauded for doing the things necessary to meet them. We dont want to let our resolutions become a disruption, but isnt making a resolution just a recognition that your life needs some kind of positive disruption?
This year, my resolution isnt going to be another new task or box to check I have enough of those already. This year, I want to give those small goals and resolutions time to live and grow in January and every month after. This year, I dont want them to die in February.
Mia Timlin is a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School. She's lived in Cape Girardeau for five years and loves reading, dancing, watching movies and listening to music by the Beatles.
More to explore
-
Some Southeast Missourian subscribersDue to equipment problems, subscribers who receive the Southeast Missourian via mail will not be receiving a Thursday newspaper today. Rack, store and carrier copies were unaffected. Both the Southeast Missourians primary and backup labeling...
-
Wayne Wallingford's former seat one of multiple vacancies in Missouri House6As of today, six of the 163 seats in the lower house of the Missouri General Assembly do not have representatives with all six unfilled seats previously held by the GOP. Republicans now hold 108 House seats because of the vacancies, one shy of the...
-
Jackson School District pays $4 million in long-running lawsuit11Jackson School District recently paid more than $4 million as part of a long-running lawsuit, according to an email sent to the districts employees. The payment came after the state Supreme Court denied an appellate court application in the...
-
Public Works prepares for winter weatherCape Girardeau Public Works Department is ready for winter weather, according to Public Works assistant director Casey Brunke. "We're confident we'll have enough folks to do what we need to do, particularly for this event," Brunke said Wednesday of...
-
John Voss to run for Wallingford's former state legislator seat6Former Cape Girardeau City Councilman John Voss, who retired in 2019 after a 33-year career with Procter & Gamble, announced Tuesday he will run for the Missouri House District 147 seat vacated Sunday by Wayne Wallingford, the new director of the...
-
Illinois-based clothing company Grind Hustle Motivation starts new podcastWhen Illinois native brothers Cameryn and Jordan Curtis started clothing company GHM (Grind Hustle Motivation) in 2018, their plan behind the clothing was to spread motivation and positivity. They're now looking to also do that with new podcast,...
-
Lengthy boil order in Cape County district persists for two weeksA boil order issued to customers of a Cape Girardeau County water supply district is still in effect two weeks after it began Dec. 22. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a boil order for customers of Cape Girardeau County...
-
Benton teen pleads guilty to murder chargeA teen has entered a guilty plea in the 2020 murder of an Advance, Missouri, man. According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, on Monday, Evan Schrader of Benton, Missouri, entered a guilty plea to the charges of second-degree...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/6/21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 30 Appointments and possible action items n None at this time Discussion and possible action n Request to bid for HVAC...
-
-
City of Cape to seek federal grant for business park improvements14It's been nearly three years since the Greater Cape Girardeau Area Business Park gained a new tenant. In an effort to attract new businesses, the City of Cape Girardeau will apply for a federal grant to help bring improvements to the business park....
-
Bluegrass is back in Cape Girardeau County, lifting heavy hearts1Tammy and Bull Harman are going ahead with the 15th annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival on Jan. 20, 21 and 22, in Fruitland, but the couple -- promoters and organizers of the yearly event -- thought momentarily about canceling because of a natural...
-
School board filing period ends in Cape, JacksonFiling periods for open school board positions in Jackson and Cape Girardeau School District ended Dec. 28. Voters will have the option to vote for school board candidates in the April 5 general election. There are two openings on the Cape Girardeau...
-
Travis Tritt's Set in Stone Tour comes to SEMO's Show Me Center6Musical artist and country singer Travis Tritt announced dates for his new tour Set in Stone. The tour takes place from March 11 to May 1. On April 1, Tritt will be coming to the Show Me Center. He'll be playing songs from his new album, "Set in...
-
Most read 1/5/22Drivers fret about food, fuel while stranded on highwayRICHMOND, Va. -- There was no food, water or sleep for Susan Phalen as she spent a frigid night inside her car stopped on Interstate 95 in Virginia. Meera Rao and her husband were only 100 feet past an exit but were unable to move for 16 hours. Sen....
-
Pharmacies grapple with shortage of COVID-19 tests10Those looking for rapid or at-home coronavirus tests may have a long search. In the last few weeks, local and nationally-owned pharmacies and coronavirus test providers have reported shortages of the COVID-19 tests. Derek Palisch, director of...
-
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport sees cancellations, some pandemic related5A total of six scheduled SkyWest flights to and from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport did not fly Sunday and Monday, according to Flight Radar 24. The Sunday flights were impacted by weather and mechanical issues while the Monday cancellations were...
-
Pump station to boost water pressure for east side of Scott City4A new development in Scott City will soon boost water pressure to close to a third of the city's residents. Work has begun to install a water booster pump station to bring residents higher water pressure in the eastern side of Scott City, an area...
-
-
Multiple bidders seek Jackson's City Park bridge work1Jackson's Board of Aldermen were told in study session Monday no fewer than six bids were received for the Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project with a Millersville firm the lowest received at $549,538.50. Putz Construction's bid was $38,504.50...
-
-
Most read 1/3/22Rejuvenating an institution Cape Girardeau Country ClubThe members of the historic Cape Girardeau Country Club, now in its second century of operation, are facing the future with newfound confidence thanks to a decision made three years ago. The club, which celebrated its 100th year in operation in...
-
Deere family of Sikeston meets goal of spending 1,000 hours outside4After looking at the constant stream of children's TV shows and online activities affecting her kids, Sikeston, Missouri, mother Taylor Deere wanted to see a change. Near the end of last year, Deere set out a plan she found on a blog, for her and...
-
Moroni, Southeast Missouri's representative on House redistricting, confident of deal6The 20-person panel appointed by Gov. Mike Parson charged with redrawing Missouri House legislative districts in light of population realignment in the 2020 U.S. census, has come up with two tentative plans a Democratic version and a Republican...
-
Most read 1/3/22Pursuing perfect beer a microbrewery in downtown Cape1Many Good Things Brewing LLC, 121 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, owes its existence to a memorable trip to northern New England. "Our owners, Ray Perez and Andrew Stewart, went to Vermont to do some mountain biking," said Haley Yancey,...
-
Rematch looms in Jackson's 4th aldermanic ward1Steven Lee will again challenge incumbent Joe Bob Baker for the Ward 4 alderman seat this April in the City of Jackson. Baker defeated Lee in June 2020 with 69.5% of the vote in retaining the seat the retired president and owner of B&B Auto Salvage...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs stormwater plan1Cape Girardeau Countys MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) permit was renewed for a five-year period in October and in accord with the renewal, the County Commission greenlighted the proposed Stormwater Management Plan by unanimous vote...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 1/3/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of Dec. 20, 2021 Financial affairs n Motion approving the...
-
Most read 12/31/21Domestic assault results in shooting death of teenager, injury to his mother2SIKESTON, Mo. Police are investing a domestic assault that resulted in the Wednesday shooting of a Sikeston woman and the shooting death of her teenage son. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen, just after 5 p.m....
-
Not-for-profit still has time to rehab downtown building8In September, the City of Cape Girardeau granted a not-for-profit organization 90 days to fix the dilapidated facade of the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre. Now, more than 90 days after a hearing for the extension was held, the group...
-
Millersville man in jail on sex charges6A 39-year-old Millersville man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday for sex charges involving a minor. Bryan Reid of Cape Girardeau faces one unclassified felony account of first-degree statutory or attempted rape and two...
-
Crime show features 2020 assault on youth in downtown Cape Girardeau2An assault in Cape Girardeau captured on a viral Facebook livestream was recently the focus of an episode of "Crimes Gone Viral." Investigation Discovery's TV show featured the 2020 assault of dancer Ethan Hagler in an episode that aired Monday...