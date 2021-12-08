A commitment to financial literacy at The Bank of Missouri

From understanding your credit score to knowing the difference between good debt and bad debt, financial literacy is the foundation for a solid financial future.

But where do you go to get this information?

Quick online searches can be unreliable, and sitting down with a financial professional is not always feasible. That is where a trusted resource like The Bank of Missouri Financial Wellness Center is valuable.

Filled with 3-8 minute interactive videos designed to be entertaining and informational, the center offers answers to common questions about banking, loans, savings, credit cards, and more.

In the Money 101 section, there is information on choosing the correct checking account for you, building an emergency fund, and using credit cards wisely  all things you need to know as you begin your financial journey.

For those more established and looking for information on planning for retirement or transferring wealth, there is a Money 102 section and a saving and planning section.

There are also sections on home loans, resources for older adults and financial calculators to assist you in planning your future.

No matter where you are in your financial journey, The Bank of Missouri is committed to being your partner in financial wellness. We work with you to develop the right path and offer personal and business products to fit every need.

Learn more about The Bank of Missouri and take advantage of the resources available in our Financial Wellness Center at www.bankofmissouri.com.

