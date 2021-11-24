Shop Local: Blackbird Monogram + Gift
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Since opening in February of 2019, Blackbird Monogram & Gift has introduced a personalized shopping experience to Southeast Missouri.
We offer a unique variety of apparel, jewelry, home decor, and collectibles that can be customized to fit everyones unique style.
Take advantage of complimentary gift wrap, and our personalization service included with each purchase in-store. You will be sure to find something special for everyone on your shopping list this holiday season.
We cant wait to kick off this Holiday Season with our Black Friday Sale! Enjoy 25% off your favorite brands and receive a free gift with a $100 purchase (while supplies last).
Be sure to watch our social media pages for the latest sales and specials. We cant wait to shop and create with you!