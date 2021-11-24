Shop Local: Blackbird Monogram + Gift

Since opening in February of 2019, Blackbird Monogram & Gift has introduced a personalized shopping experience to Southeast Missouri.

We offer a unique variety of apparel, jewelry, home decor, and collectibles that can be customized to fit everyones unique style.

Take advantage of complimentary gift wrap, and our personalization service included with each purchase in-store. You will be sure to find something special for everyone on your shopping list this holiday season.

We cant wait to kick off this Holiday Season with our Black Friday Sale! Enjoy 25% off your favorite brands and receive a free gift with a $100 purchase (while supplies last).

Be sure to watch our social media pages for the latest sales and specials. We cant wait to shop and create with you!