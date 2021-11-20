Shop Local: Egypt Mills Home Décor

Egypt Mills Home Decor and More is a one-of-a-kind store featuring clothing, jewelry, Amish-made furniture, lighting, soaps, candles, linens, and home decor for every season.

Egypt Mills Sweet Shoppe is right next door to Egypt Mills Home Decor and filled with homemade ice cream, balloons, delicious desserts, and specialty candy from years gone by. Situated in a colorful, cozy log cabin, Egypt Mills Sweet Shoppe is a great place to gather, relax.

If you're looking for one-of-a-kind food items and novelty gifts, Egypt Mills Market is brimming with coffees, all things pickled, seasonings, popcorn, Amish-canned food, dips, jams, jellies, apple butter, relishes, summer sausages, pickle juice and so much more. In the summer, the market features locally grown produce and fresh flowers.

Another favorite building on the property is leased to Wats Smokin BBQ, owned by Scott and Joy Watson. They smoke incredible meats on-site; and provide complete meals, with a variety of sides and drinks to go or to enjoy at one of the picnic tables. Plans are also in the works for a large multiple vendor craft and antique store to open later this year.