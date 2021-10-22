News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-22-21
O Lord God, blessed Redeemer, we seek to honor you in all things. Amen.
Mehner, Payne, Ford, Hudson win major awards at Cape Chamber DinnerJohn Mehner, who will retire at year's end after 28 years as president and CEO of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, was recognized Thursday with the chamber's top honor. Mehner, a Cape Girardeau native and Southeast Missouri State...
Do Justice event held on Southeast campusMike Martin, founder and executive director of RAWtools.org, forges a gun barrel into a garden tool Thursday at the Academic Terraces on Southeast Missouri State University's main campus in Cape Girardeau. The demonstration was held as a part of the...
Scott City advocates for use tax with vote two weeks awayScott City administrator Mike Dudek said Thursday if city residents approve by simple majority vote a 1.75% tax on online purchases next month, the money will likely go initially toward retention of municipal employees and to street repair. Mayor...
Attorney Brandon Cooper to run for Ward 6 council seatCape Girardeau-based attorney Brandon Cooper announced Thursday his intent to run for the soon-vacated Ward 6 seat in Cape Girardeau's City Council. Ward 6's current council seat holder, Stacy Kinder, announced in August she planned to challenge...
Cape man arrested for alleged drug offensesA Cape Girardeau man was arrested Wednesday night in Scott County for alleged drug violations. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, George Katsantonis, 42, was taken into custody shortly before 9 p.m. in Scott County for two counts...
Sikeston man arrested for multiple warrants, alleged offensesA Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody in Scott County early Thursday morning on various warrants and several alleged violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Abe Williams, 67, was arrested about 3 a.m. Thursday in Scott...
How manufacturers are creating back-office efficienciesThe manufacturing and distribution industries have been forever changed by a pandemic that's created both challenges and opportunities. Supply chains have been disrupted, for example, while demand has surged for a variety of products. As...
SEMO to honor 2020, 2021 Alumni Award recipients at annual Copper Dome Society dinnerSoutheast Missouri University Foundation and Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Association will kick off Homecoming weekend with the annual Copper Dome Society and Alumni Awards Dinner. The university will honor members of the Copper Dome...
Cape City Hall project on track for Dec. 1 completionA year and a half after its groundbreaking, completion is near for Cape Girardeau's new City Hall. Construction for a project to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex the former Carnegie Library into one building with a connecting...
Cape County sheriff offers prevention advice to avoid residential porch piracyThe Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is warning residents, via its Facebook page, to be wary of criminals stealing packages off doorsteps and from mailboxes particularly as the number of home-delivered items has increased dramatically since...
Teacher injured in Jefferson Elementary incident10An incident on the campus of Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau last month resulted in emergency medical treatment for a teacher suffering from what authorities described as a "self-inflicted" wound to the neck. According to archived...
PORCH Initiative's Randle to seek open seat on Cape Girardeau City CouncilTameka Randle announced Wednesday she is running on the April ballot for the Ward 2 seat being vacated by Shelly Moore on Cape Girardeau City Council. Moore is not able to seek reelection because of term limits set by the city's charter. "I want to...
Portion of North Main Street closed in Cape because of building safety concern3The southbound lane of Main Street between Themis and Independence streets was closed Wednesday morning because of a building safety concern at 15 and 17 N. Main St., which houses Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill. The sidewalk in front of the building...
Three virus-related deaths reported in region21Area health officials reported three new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday. Scott County officials reported two virus-related deaths, bringing to 109 the total number of county residents who have died because of the virus. Officials with the county...
Craft center with long family history to host grand-opening of new location in BurfordvilleAva Craft Center has had many homes since it was first founded by Lorrie Yount's great-grandmother in Ava, Illinois. The craft center now under the name Ava Craft Center 2.0 recently moved to a new space in Burfordville, and Yount and her...
Sikeston man gets five years in prison on firearm charge1A Sikeston, Missouri, man was sentenced to prison Wednesday on an illegal gun possession charge. Dwayne Harris, 30, of Sikeston was sentenced to serve five years in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in...
Two arrested for alleged failure to appear28Authorities took into custody two Southeast Missouri residents for alleged failure to appear infractions. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Timothy Cobb, 58, of Bernie was arrested at about 9 a.m. Wednesday in Stoddard County for alleged...
Judge sentences East Prairie man to 120 months on gun chargesAn East Prairie, Missouri, man was sentenced Wednesday to prison on a stolen firearm charge. Benjamin C. Wallace, 40, of East Prairie was sentenced to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty in July for possession of a stolen firearm, according...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/21/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Oct. 14, 2021 Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
Portion of Main Street in Cape to close this morningThe southbound lane of Main Street between Themis and Independence streets will be closed this morning due to a building safety concern at 15 and 17 N. Main St. The sidewalk in front of the building will also be closed. Adjacent businesses will...
Cape Girardeau County Health Center board listens to input, keeps mask stance in place33The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees heard from the public at its monthly meeting Tuesday under a new protocol aimed at minimizing audience disruptions seen at PHC's monthly meetings in July and August. Under a policy...
Global War on Terror Flag on display at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial1An exhibit honoring thousands of service members who died during the global war on terror is now on display in Perryville, Missouri. Visitors may view "Global War on Terror Memorial Flag" at the Missouri's National Veterans Memorial now through...
City of Jackson plans to reset ward boundaries post-censusThe notable population growth in Jackson since 2010 will soon result in a redrawing of ward boundaries within the city, the county seat of Cape Girardeau County. According to the Census Bureau, Jackson's population grew from 13,758 in 2010 to 15,481...
Notre Dame presents 'Almost Maine' Nov. 4-6John Cariani's "Almost Maine'' presented by Notre Dame Regional High School starts a three-day run, Nov. 4 through 6, at King Hall. Performances begin at 7 p.m. each night. According to a news release from the school, the drama is set in Almost,...
Photo Gallery 10/20/21LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home Cape Girardeau Groundbreaking CeremonySponsors, Bishop Edward M. Rice, mayor Bob Fox, representatives from both state senators, board members and others were in attendance on Wednesday of the groundbreaking ceremony for the LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home in Cape Girardeau at the new...
Most read 10/19/21Mural in Scott City to be blocked after repainting effort5After attempting to repaint a 50-year-old mural on Second Street in Scott City, it is about to be covered from view. The mural simply states, "Jesus died for you too," on a wall at 506 Second St. The Rev. Ken Strong of Father's Arms Fellowship in...
Most read 10/18/21Pilot House to open at Cape Regional AirportPilot House Restaurant, which has operated for more than six decades at 3532 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau, will be expanding to a second location at city-owned Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County on a five-year premises and...
Photo Gallery 10/18/21Saxony Lutheran High School Crusaders Week Brunch 2021Saxony Lutheran High School in Jackson held the 2nd annual Saxony Sunday Brunch Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, as a part of their annual Crusader Challenge Fundraising Week. Students and faculty served all-you-can-eat brunch consisting of an assortment of...
3 arrested in alleged murder1Authorities have arrested three people in connection with an alleged murder in Bollinger County. Sheriff Casey Graham posted on social media late Friday afternoon that the trio had been arrested on various warrants, including first-degree murder, in...
Labor shortages put city services at risk28In the past year, businesses across the county and nation have struggled to fill open positions. The City of Cape Girardeau is no exception. According to Mayor Bob Fox, all city departments are understaffed. If things continue as they are, Fox said,...
Former New Madrid resident will co-star on 'Chicago Fire'2New Madrid, Missouri, native Shayla Day will co-star on season 10 episode 7 of the NBC television show "Chicago Fire." The episode is set to air early November. A former NMCC basketball standout, Day went on to play basketball at Ole Miss and...
Most read 10/15/21Grief Like Waves of the Ocean: Navigating the loss of children3Robin King and her husband, Jamie King, had two sons: Andrew and Parker. According to Robin, Andrew King, the older of the two, was the life of the party. Known for being friends with everybody and having the most distinctive laugh in his high...
Most read 10/15/21Cape woman arrested in Scott County4A Cape Girardeau woman was taken into custody Wednesday night for alleged possession of a controlled substance. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Sarah Hinkle, 42, was taken into custody about 11:30 Wednesday night in Scott County for...