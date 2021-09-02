*Menu
Cape Girardeau County Tax Liens August 2021

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during August are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

Security Alarms of America LLC, IRS

Rock Care In-Home Services LLC, IRS

Laurie Davis, IRS

James S. and Shara A. Slinkard, IRS

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Candi Diane Winkler Siebert, Missouri Department of Revenue

Chris J. Taormina, Missouri Department of Revenue (5)

Phillip A. Brinson, IRS (5)

Mina Patel and Raymond Yu, IRS

D. Muller Swartz and Theodore Swartz, IRS

Daniel Drury, James L. Drury estate, John L. Drury, Kenneth Drury and Diane D. Edwards, IRS

Roy's Tire and Auto Inc., IRS (3)

Sandy McLane Donley, McLane Investments, IRS

Bernard Gross and Margie Gross, IRS

-->