Cape Girardeau County Tax Liens August 2021
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during August are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS FILED
Security Alarms of America LLC, IRS
Rock Care In-Home Services LLC, IRS
Laurie Davis, IRS
James S. and Shara A. Slinkard, IRS
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
Candi Diane Winkler Siebert, Missouri Department of Revenue
Chris J. Taormina, Missouri Department of Revenue (5)
Phillip A. Brinson, IRS (5)
Mina Patel and Raymond Yu, IRS
D. Muller Swartz and Theodore Swartz, IRS
Daniel Drury, James L. Drury estate, John L. Drury, Kenneth Drury and Diane D. Edwards, IRS
Roy's Tire and Auto Inc., IRS (3)
Sandy McLane Donley, McLane Investments, IRS
Bernard Gross and Margie Gross, IRS
