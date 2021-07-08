News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-8-21
O Lord Jesus, may we diligently spend time in your Word and in prayer. Amen.
More to explore
-
Jackson aldermen: COVID policy is fair3A revised sick-leave policy for City of Jackson municipal employees that went into effect last week is both generous and fair. That was the consensus of the Jackson Board of Aldermen who reviewed the city's list of employee benefits after concerns...
-
Vintage motorcycle race to end Saturday in downtown CapeWeeks after The Great Race made a stop, downtown Cape Girardeau will welcome another vintage vehicle race. This weekend, riders of Cross Country Chase's Mini Chase: Secret of the Ozarks race will end a 1,340 route in the city. A celebration will be...
-
Overnight striping to begin in area citiesThe Missouri Department of Transportation's Southeast District will kick off nighttime road striping operations in Southeast Missouri cities and towns in mid-July. State routes in Jackson, Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston and Dexter will be...
-
Jackson drowning victim identifiedThe man who drowned in Jackson City Park's Rotary Lake on Sunday night during the city's Fourth of July fireworks display has been identified as 58-year-old Kenneth R. Pair of Jackson. Pair's identity was released Wednesday by the Missouri State...
-
Some Cape services to be interrupted over weekendCape Girardeau municipal government reports several City Hall services will be unavailable for several days while the city's accounting, billing and permitting system undergoes improvement. Beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, billing and permitting will be...
-
Girl Scouts to close Cape Girardeau service center2Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland (GSMH) will soon close its service centers in Cape Girardeau and Joplin. According to a release, the organization is launching a new "community centric service model" that will save an average of $156,000 annually....
-
Tax assistance center to move, reopen MondayThe Internal Revenue Service announced Wednesday its tax assistance center in Cape Girardeau is moving. It will now take residence at the Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr. Federal Office Building, 555 Independence St. The new office will open for business...
-
Cornhole craze? Local not-for-profit plans fundraiser using a game growing in popularityCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri plans to host a first-ever fundraising tournament featuring the 700-year-old game of cornhole that's become popular enough to be featured on ESPN. CPSEMO had planned to host a cornhole tourney Friday but...
-
Pound of methamphetamine leads to Charleston man's 15-year federal prison sentenceA United States district judge sentenced Ervin Boyce of Charleston, Missouri, to 15 years in federal prison Wednesday for violating his parole. Boyce, 43, was released from federal prison in May 2020 after serving sentences for distributing cocaine...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/8/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 1 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Cape Girardeau's Parks and Rec Day is today1The 23rd annual Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec Day takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Osage Centre to celebrate the nationwide Park and Recreation Month of July. It is a free event with games to play, animals to pet, bouncy houses to...
-
Delta variant 'presumed' present in Cape County19The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center received confirmation Tuesday of the potential presence of the delta variant of COVID-19, according to Maria Davis, a health educator at the center. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior...
-
Cape Council says 'satisfactory progress' on downtown TIF; Haskin debuts6Amidst a short and largely uneventful agenda with two Cape Girardeau City Council members on vacation, Kenneth Haskin attended his first meeting as the city's ninth city manager since the position was created in 1966. Haskin succeeds the retired...
-
Historian Nash, an authority on Cape founder Lorimier, mourned2Linda Nash, a longtime history teacher at Jackson High School and former executive director of Voices for Children/CASA in Southeast Missouri, is being remembered this week as an authority on local and regional history following her sudden passing...
-
Youngster helping first responders with lemonade stand in Jackson1Local first responders are visiting Hillcrest Drive in Jackson to get a free lemonade from Chandler Urhahn, 13, who is running a lemonade stand this week to raise money for local first responders. When asked why, he said, "I don't think they get...
-
Chaffee receives FEMA grant for sign1Within the next six weeks, residents of Chaffee, Missouri, should expect to see a big new sign outside its firehouse at 222 Main St. The Chaffee Fire Department has secured a Federal Emergency Management Agency SAFER grant to erect the Washington,...
-
-
-
Cape ambulance collides into telephone pole after two-vehicle crashAn ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The ambulance was headed south on Mount Auburn Road at the corner of Mount Auburn Road and Hopper Road when the crash occurred. The driver of the second...
-
Cape ambulance collides into telephone pole after 2-vehicle crash1An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The ambulance was headed south on Mount Auburn Road at the corner of Mount Auburn and Hopper when the crash occurred. The driver of the second vehicle turned...
-
Cape throws annual July 4th celebration; Limbaugh Sr. accepts Spirit of America Award3The sounds of American patriotism boomed from the Arena Park grandstand as hundreds of area residents gathered for the Great American 4th of July on Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau. Following the Cape Girardeau Municipal Bands performance of...
-
Jackson man drowns Sunday night2A 58-year-old Jackson man drowned Sunday night in the citys Rotary Lake. According to a news release from Capt. Robert Greif of Jackson Fire Department, witnesses said the man entered the water about 9:40 p.m. for unknown reasons. The release said...
-
Cape schools tout rosy financial outlook5The Cape Girardeau School District started the new fiscal year Thursday and officials say the 4,200-pupil district is enjoying its strongest financial position in several years. Reserves in the general fund and special revenue funds today are nearly...
-
Most read 7/6/21Paducah company buying area Wink's stores1After more than 30 years in the convenience store business, Kevin Stanfield has agreed in principle to sell his Wink's convenience stores to Acee's Inc. in Paducah, Kentucky. "We've been in negotiations for several months and have been working out...
-
Byrd scholarship established at SEMO1The estate of the late James Lanier Byrd III, a lifelong resident of Charleston, Missouri, and founder of South Missouri Broadcasting Co., has established a scholarship in his name through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. In a release,...
-
SEMO Law Enforcement Academy promotes alum as new directorBobby Bollinger became Southeast Missouri State University's Law Enforcement Academy director last week nearly 28 years after his graduation from the academy. Bollinger graduated from the academy in 1993. He served as the academy's training...
-
Cape City Hall completion date moved to DecemberCape Girardeau city officials revealed Friday the new $12.5 million Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. is expected to be complete Dec. 1, two months later than anticipated. Anna Kangas, new City Hall project manager, said the new...
-
-
Photo Gallery 7/5/21Great American Fourth of July Celebration Cape Girardeau 2021The Great American Fourth of July celebration was held at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021. The all-day event included food trucks, bicentennial murals on display inside the A.C. Brase Arena, chalk art with the...
-
Photo Gallery 7/4/21Avenue of Flags new flag ceremonyFourteen new flags were added to the Avenue of Flags on July 4, 2021. Dozens gathered to observe and speak about their veteran. Three out of the five times a year that the flags fly, new ones are added. Each flag represents a deceased Cape Girardeau...
-
Photo Gallery 7/4/21July 4th activities in JacksonAfter a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson's annual Independence Day activities commenced in and around City Park. It began with the 5K Walk/Run and Children's Fun Run at 7:04 a.m. with over 300 runners and walkers that started and...
-
Most read 7/3/21COVID-19 outbreak in Advance nursing facility leaves one dead36There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Stoddard County, Missouri. An outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Advance is responsible for 14 of those cases. One resident died as a result of the outbreak, Stoddard County Health Center...
-
Most read 7/2/21Cape-Jackson could be hurt if Biden administration changes MSA rules16Six Show Me State members of Congress, including Southeast Missouri's Rep. Jason Smith, have joined both of Missouri's U.S. senators and Gov. Mike Parson in opposing raising the population threshold to become a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA)...
-
Most read 7/2/21Federal judge sentences Cape man 14 years for drug trafficking, firearms charges4A Cape Girardeau man and repeat offender is facing 14 years in federal prison for drug-trafficking and firearms charges. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. on Thursday sentenced Gene Tyrone Wren of Cape Girardeau to 168 months, which...
-
Most read 7/1/21Driver arrested, no one injured in Cape multi-car police chase7A woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop turned into a multi-car police chase Wednesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department's Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
-
Most read 7/1/21Bid of nearly $9.8 million buys West Park Mall12Cape Girardeaus West Park Mall was sold Wednesday afternoon to an unidentified buyer who submitted a high bid of $9,772,222 in an online auction. The 40-year-old shopping center was most recently owned by LNR Partners of Miami Beach, Florida. An...
-
Most read 6/30/21Cape School District sends letter opposing 'empowerment scholarship' accounts12The Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education is hoping Gov. Mike Parson will heed its advice and not sign a recently passed General Assembly bill creating the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program. In its meeting Monday, board...