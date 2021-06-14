Perry County Community Foundation awards Coover Regional Recovery Grants

The Perry County Community Foundation has awarded total grants of $11,000 to two nonprofit agencies for recovery needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants are made possible by the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Company in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. The PCCF is one of 30 CFO affiliate foundations to receive $10,000 in Coover grant funding this year and chose to use its award to hold a community recovery grant round for eligible nonprofits. The PCCF supplemented this grant round with $1,000 from its own grantmaking budget.

The PCCF awarded its Coover Regional Recovery Grants to:

 Community Counseling Center Foundation: $9,200 for operation support

 United Enterprises Inc.: $1,800 for operational support

One of the benefits of the CFOs affiliate network is the ability of local leaders to make decisions in the best interests of their own communities, said Jill Reynolds, senior vice president at Commerce Trust. Using leaders across rural Missouri to award Coover Charitable Foundation grant dollars has contributed to this partnerships success in distributing more than $7 million since 2002.

The Perry County Community Foundation, founded in 2014, is one of the CFOs 53 regional affiliate foundations. The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation established in 1973 that provides asset and resource development, grantmaking and public leadership across central and southern Missouri.