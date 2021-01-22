Prayer 1-22-21

More to explore
Sikeston man arrested in alleged stabbing on Cape LaCroix TrailCape Girardeau police arrested a man Thursday evening in connection with a reported stabbing that occurred on Cape LaCroix Trail. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, at approximately 5:20 p.m., a 59-year old woman was walking the trail near the 1300 block...
Vehicle crashes into Jones Drug Store, none injuredNo one was injured Wednesday afternoon after an elderly woman crashed her vehicle through the front entrance of Jones Drug Store in Jackson. According to Lt. Alex Broch of the Jackson Police Department, the woman had a possible medical issue causing...
SEMO Arts Council adjusts to COVID, pursues kids' festival alternativeIn response to the ongoing pandemic, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has canceled the 21st annual Children's Art Festival for 2021. The not-for-profit, founded in 1961, will instead hold its first "artKIDtechs" Members' Show from Feb. 5 to...
Annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Missouri set for Feb. 6The 15th annual Polar Plunge is set to take place Feb. 6 at the Cape County North Park Lake and will be hosted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department. People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are invited to don costumes and...
Cape County commissioners pledge $10k to community college needs analysis surveyCape Girardeau County commissioners approved the use of $10,000 from the capital improvement fund to go toward a needs analysis survey for a proposed community college in the Cape Girardeau area. Rich Payne, chairman of the Committee for Affordable...
Scott County assessment lists deadline March 1BENTON, Mo. -- Scott County's 2021 personal property assessment lists have been mailed to county residents who have until March 1 to return them to the county assessor's office to avoid penalty. Anyone who owns personal property who has moved within...
Minor injuries reported in wreck at Mount Auburn, Themis intersectionMinor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday evening at the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Themis Street. According Sgt. Brad Neels of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the occupants of one of the vehicles were taken...
Pickup truck stolen overnight from Cape businessA truck reported stolen overnight from a Cape Girardeau business was found abandoned Wednesday just north of Chaffee, Missouri. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 8:03 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to Plants...
Guard to assist in coronavirus vaccination effortsGov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday members of the National Guard will fan out across the state for COVID-19 mass vaccination events as soon as the end of the month. A news release from Parsons office said a Guard team will operate in each of the...
Saint Francis warns of COVID vaccine phone scamSaint Francis Healthcare System is warning patients of a COVID-19 vaccine phone scam. According to a news release, Saint Francis has received reports of a phone scam where an unidentified caller attempts to schedule a COVID vaccination, provides...
Jackson aldermen receive positive fund balance reportThe City of Jackson's fund balance grew by nearly $1.1 million over the last six months, according to the city's most recent financial statement. Jackson's semiannual financial statement, covering the second half of 2020, was received and accepted...
Mask-making Patriot Medical of Cape urges 'buy American'3Patriot Medical Devices CEO Rick Needham said Wednesday, the day of the inauguration of a new U.S. president, that with the advent of widespread COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the U.S. and with it, hopes for an end to the pandemic, people may...
Report: Jackson sewer rates 'compare favorably'Jackson's sewer rates compare favorably to similar Missouri communities, according to a new rate study presented to the Jackson Board of Aldermen during the board's study session Wednesday night. "We are pretty comparable and fairly competitive,"...
Camper fire extends to home on South Benton early WednesdayA camper was destroyed and a house sustained minor damage during an overnight fire on South Benton Street in Cape Girardeau. According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, at 1:21 a.m. firefighters responded to a call of a camper on fire on...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/21/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Jan. 14 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Cape Council OKs bonds for River Campus Art Expansion project2Cape Girardeau City Council, meeting virtually because of COVID-19 concerns, approved Tuesday the issuance of $10 million in industrial revenue bonds to re-purpose two buildings along South Frederick and Morgan Oak streets and construct a third...
Cape County's Cox Grain Farms wins state soybean contest1For the third time in four years, a Cape Girardeau County farmer has won the Missouri Soybean Association's high-yield contest. Jerry Cox of Cox Grain Farms LLC, 3892 Bloomfield Road, just outside Cape Girardeau's city limits, earned the honor with...
Cape County inmate died of cardiac arrest7An autopsy determined the cause of an inmate's death over the weekend at the Cape Girardeau County Jail was cardiac arrest. According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office, staff was alerted by the inmate's cellmate that they...
Fire destroys rental property in Scott City1A residential fire resulted in total property loss last week in Scott City. At 10:48 p.m. Jan. 13, the Scott City Fire Department responded to a report of a possible attic fire at a rental home. "When we arrived on scene, we had heavy fire coming...
Francis helps lead censure action against MO House member accused of sex with intern5State Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) is part of the 10-member bipartisan Missouri House Ethics Committee that voted in December to recommend censure of a colleague, Rep. Wiley Price IV of St. Louis (D-84), accused of sex with an intern,...
Scott City PD seeks help identifying fraud suspectThe Scott City Police Department is seeking community assistance in identifying a suspect in an ongoing investigation involving the fraudulent acquisition and use of credit/debit card information. Police are asking anyone who can assist in...
Local News 1/19/21Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 1/20/21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday Public hearings n Hearing to consider the abandonment of a portion of an access and parking easement in Skinny's Subdivision, as requested by CZL Investments, LLC. Approval...
COVID-19 vaccine clinics begin in region; doses offered to emergency service providers, those at high-risk1Area health care organizations are continuing to ramp up their COVID-19 vaccination programs, with the first vaccine clinics opening this week. The various vaccine opportunities are focused on Phase 1B, tiers 1 and 2 in the state's vaccine plan....
Cape Girardeau native Brock Murphy reflects on White House tenure14On Thursday, Brock Murphy sat on a balcony of the White House 30 minutes before he started his last shift as a confidential sssistant at the Office of Management and Budget. He said as he was sitting there, he felt appreciation for how far he had...
On the Business Beat: Tempting the taste buds1Caution the first few paragraphs of my column this week could trigger hunger pangs and tempt your taste buds. Several eateries and food-related businesses are opening (or are about to open) in Cape Girardeau either this week or in the near...
Business Notebook: SBA forgives PPP loans; Jiffy Lube returns to CapeThe U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) reports it has forgiven more than 1.1 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans designed to help businesses and their employees deal with the economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. As...
Photo Gallery 1/19/21Jordan's Way Fundraiser with Southeast Missouri Humane SocietySocial media personality Kris Rotonda of Clearwater, Florida visited the Southeast Missouri Humane Society to conduct a four hour Facebook Live program to raise money for the shelter. This is one of many stops in his 50-state tour in which he is...
Most read 1/16/21Sleuthing helps jewelry store owner catch theft suspects4A Cape Girardeau business owner and her employee assisted in the arrest of two Illinois residents who allegedly stole from her shop. Crystal Miller, 41, of Marion, Illinois, and Justin Veach, 37, of Peoria, Illinois, were taken into custody by Cape...