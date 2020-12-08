Prayer 12-8-20

More to explore
-
Cape City Council considers allowing out-of-state police applicants1In a meeting held remotely via Zoom because of COVID-19 concerns, the Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading approval Monday to a new ordinance allowing out-of-state applications for the citys police department. The way the citys...
-
Next Project honors young people trying to make differenceYoung people improving our and their world. Its the driving concept behind The Next Project, a program identifying young leaders and matching them with those who can not only mentor but help realize their ideas and ideals. Eleven members of the...
-
Show Me Hope Missouri counselors provide material aid, emotional supportA local office of crisis counselors at Show Me Hope Missouri have been answering the call to help those in the area affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic through counseling and providing various resources. Take advantage of it, this program...
-
Cape Mayor Fox returns to duties after bout of coronavirusCape Girardeaus mayor, Dr. Bob Fox, was diagnosed with COVID on Nov. 9 and has resumed his duties as the citys top elected official. Ive still got a cough now and then, (but) Im thankful that we didnt have the severe respiratory symptoms that...
-
Cape Police Department introduces new K-9, FreedomThe Cape Girardeau Police Department has added a new member to the force. On Thursday, the department announced the addition of a new K-9, Freedom, a 20-month-old, 80-pound German shepherd. The addition of Freedom brings the number of K-9s at the...
-
Five virus-related deaths reported in Stoddard CountySix new COVID-19-related deaths were reported by area health officials Monday. Five of the deaths came from Stoddard County, Missouri, and pushed the countys death toll from the disease associated with coronavirus to 52. To date, 2,329 county...
-
Former Cape Central teacher booked for allegedly sexually assaulting student in 20091A former Cape Girardeau Central High School teacher was booked last week on a charge of second-degree statutory sodomy by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office. Freeman Fouts, 35, was booked Dec. 1 and faces charges for allegedly sexually...
-
-
Funding to expand broadband access in region1An Federal Communications Commission auction will result in millions of dollars in broadband internet access investment in Southeast Missouri. All locations in Missouri that were eligible for the auction will be receiving access to gigabit-speed...
-
New pilot degree program set for lift off at Southeast, airport3Southeast Missouri State University, which launched an unmanned aircraft systems (drone) degree program in 2017, announced Friday its students will soon be training to become aviation pilots. Inside Commander Hanger at Cape Girardeau Regional...
-
Humane Society of Southeast Missouri launches Matching Gift ChallengeThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouris Matching Gift Challenge aims to raise funds to complete construction on its new facility at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau. Through Jan. 31, the Matching Gift Challenge will match donor dollars one...
-
Rep. Smith selected as Republican leader of Budget Committee23U.S. Rep. Jason Smith has been elected to serve as the Republican leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Budget Committee, according to a news release from Smiths office. Smith represents Missouris 8th Congressional District, which includes...
-
-
-
-
The Next Project to announce inaugural class on MondayThe inaugural class of The Next Project 2020 will be announced Monday at a special event produced by The Scout. The program will highlight 11 young people doing great things in their communities, and a movie at Rock n' Roll Drive-In will feature...
-
Most read 12/5/20Lanie Black represented the best of politics and accomplished the impossible2In 1998, Lanie Black did the impossible in Mississippi County. He won the contest for state representative as a Republican the first to do so since Reconstruction. The four-term legislator, farmer and Navy veteran died recently. He was 73.
-
-
Jefferson counselor named best in nation2When Olivia Carter left her Jackson home Friday morning, she had no clue how her day would unfold. Carter, 32, counselor for the last five years at Cape's Jefferson Elementary, was surprised by an announcement in the school's gymnasium where a...
-
Sikeston officials discuss possibility of replacing troubled fire stationSIKESTON, Mo. -- Longtime structural and flooding issues at Sikeston Fire Station No. 2 have prompted officials to pursue a replacement. At Monday's Sikeston City Council meeting, council members accepted the five-year capital improvement plan....
-
Oak Ridge man arrested on sex charges3Banner C. Meyer, 20, of Oak Ridge was arrested Wednesday on two counts of second-degree sexual trafficking of a child. According to a probable-cause statement written by Missouri Highway Patrolman Sgt. Jeremy Weadon, police made contact with Meyer...
-
Christmas fever: Start of the seasonIt's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Southeast Missouri, but a little different from years past. With coronavirus positive case numbers having increased nationwide, statewide and locally in November, precautions to help slow the spread are...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-7-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Public hearing n Hearing to consider the vacation of a portion of the Short Street public right of way in the Southwestern Realty and Improvement Company Subdivision, as requested by...
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12/7/20 meeting2Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minute n Minutes from Dec. 3 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
-
Islamic Center asks City of Cape to combine lots for future rebuild4Cape Girardeaus Planning and Zoning Commission has given unanimous approval to join together three lots at the behest of the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, P&Z chairman Bruce Skinner said. The commission voted 8-0 to recommend to the City...
-
Suspect indentified in Wednesday shooting incident in Cape Girardeau9A man arrested for allegedly firing shots Wednesday has been identified by the Cape Girardeau Police Department as 17-year-old Isaiah Alexander Rose of Cape Girardeau. Rose was issued a warrant Thursday for felony unlawful use of a weapon, armed...
-
Traffic shift to occur Monday at Center JunctionAnother traffic shift is coming at Center Junction. Beginning Monday, northbound Interstate 55 traffic will shift to one southbound lane as workers will begin demolishing the existing northbound bridge. Southbound traffic is already using one lane...
-
-
Photo Gallery 12/4/20Olivia Carter wins 2021 School Counselor of the Year awardDuring a "Joy Sparking Ceremony" on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, students, teachers and other staff gathered in the Jefferson Elementary School gymnasium to ultimately celebrate the official announcement that their own school counselor, Olivia Carter, won...
-
Most read 12/3/20Suspect arrested following shots fired, police chase12A suspect involved in a shooting incident was arrested Wednesday afternoon after a foot pursuit by Cape Girardeau police officers. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 p.m. in the 400 block of...
-
Most read 12/3/20Cape man killed in one-vehicle crash TuesdayA Cape Girardeau man was killed late Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving ran off eastbound Highway 34 and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. James R. Ross, 26, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the...
-