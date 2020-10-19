Prayer 10-19-20
We praise you, O Lord Jesus, for you can do more than we could ever imagine. Amen.
Annual Project Homeless Connect offers relief, hope to those in need1Hundreds of lower-income and homeless community members in Cape Girardeau were able to receive assistance at the annual Project Homeless Connect on Friday. The Project Homeless Connect event provides lower-income people with employment, education,...
Cape County clerk addresses voter concerns8Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said the November 2020 general election has posed a multitude of challenges for her office. With record-breaking numbers of voter registrations, changes in voting options and policies due to the...
Chester Bridge/Highway 51 in Perry County to be reduced for repairs1The Chester bridge on Highway 51 in Perry County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 7:30 a.m....
Six coronavirus deaths reported in region10Six COVID-19-related deaths were reported by area health officials Friday. The deaths from the disease related to coronavirus came in the same week regional officials attributed nine other deaths to the virus. Four of the newly reported fatalities...
Junior high renamed for 'Mr. CHS' Kitchen: Formal dedication honors longtime coach, teacher, district booster2Cape Girardeau's public school district honored one of its own Friday by formally commemorating Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School in honor of the former Central athlete, longtime coach and athletic director who passed away last year. Family...
SEMO alum becomes inaugural dean in Oregon1Dr. Joe Wilferth may be 1,800 miles away from Cape Girardeau in McMinnville, Oregon, but he carries fond memories of Cape into his new career as the inaugural dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Linfield University. Wilferth is a "proud...
Most read 10/17/20Local Covid deaths, young children, and some remarkable optimism about the future7Here is a round-up of news about coronavirus in our region -- and the larger world. Statistics underline that COVID-19 is dangerous to the elderly but less of a concern to young adults. Still, younger people who become infected can carry it to those...
Parks and Rec celebrates Fourth of July in OctoberThe Fourth of July finally came -- on Oct. 10. Hundreds of people of all ages gathered at Arena Park for Parks and Rec Night, hosted by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. According to recreation supervisor Chris Eastridge, this event is...
Several options for a Cape urban deer hunt10The city of Cape Girardeau has an extensive charter governing the way it is to operate utilizing 13 articles -- one of which, Article VIII, added in 1993, covers occasional actions such as a voter initiative, a voter referendum and a voter recall....
Notre Dame students raise $221K during Activity WeekNotre Dame Regional High School's annual Activity Week fundraiser looked a bit different from in years past because of COVID-19, but altogether, students raised $221,000, the school announced Thursday. The senior class provided the largest profit...
Sewage treatment system started in FruitlandOfficials broke ground Friday on a $32 million wastewater treatment plant and sewage system that will remove residents' dependence on septic tanks and lagoons. Voters created the sewer district in 1997, said board president Joe Tousignant, and in...
Chaffee man sentenced to prison for nine years in firearms possession caseA Chaffee man was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously-convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Seth A. Barnhart, 25, was sentenced to serve 115 months in federal prison by...
Nate Gautier: Losing independence to find freedomOn December 1, 2018, Nate Gautier ran the St. Jude Marathon in Memphis, Tennessee, his second marathon of the year. Two days later, he met with a urologist. The following day, he was undergoing surgery for stage two testicular cancer.
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 10-18-20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 10/5/20. Financial affairs n City collector's report n City clerk and treasurer's reports Action items Power, Light and Water...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10/18/-205 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Recognition of employee Jennifer Rubin and the Pulse Point app n Airport terminal area master plan update n Development...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10/18/201Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Oct. 15 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Curbside voting to be available in Cape County before Election Day1Physically disabled voters or those with some other form of limited mobility will be able to take advantage of curbside voting the week before Election Day, Nov. 3, in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said Thursday. The...
State reports coronavirus cases within school district boundaries12COVID-19 cases among school-age children and young adults have risen in the past two weeks, according to the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state tracks virus cases of those age 5 to 19 within a school districts...
Jackson superintendent Link to retire in 20212Jackson School District superintendent John Link announced his retirement effective June 30, 2021, district spokeswoman Merideth Pobst said. Link has served in education for 32 years, 19 as a superintendent. June 30 will complete his sixth year at...
Meet Anna Kangas, Cape's point person on City Hall project2Anna Kangas, the City of Cape Girardeaus project manager for the $12 million new City Hall project overlooking the Mississippi River, calls her work very satisfying. Kangas, a 2003 Jackson High School graduate, is experienced in this role,...
Most read 10/16/20Mom: Boy killed by car left note that he was running away3MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. An 11-year-old who was upset about being grounded was fatally struck by a car after writing a note explaining he was running away from his suburban St. Louis home, his mother said. Zaelynn Wiseman walked about 2 miles before...
Jackson High School students receive research stipendsThree Jackson High School seniors were recently awarded $1,000 research stipends to complete high-level research projects, through Science Coach, a program of BioSTL. Mallorie Coffee, Eli Jones and Tate Friedrich earned the only three stipends...
Cape County Assessor's Office planning aerial photography project4If you see a small, low-flying aircraft circling Cape Girardeau County for several days next spring, smile ... it could be taking your picture. The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday authorized County Assessor Bob Adams to obtain bids to...
Jackson police, DEA collecting unused drugs1Do you have unused and expired prescription medications in your medicine cabinet? If so, you can dispose of them safely, legally and anonymously by taking them to the Jackson Police Departments Take Back Day later this month. The drug collection...
Jefferson Elementary counselor named national finalistThe American School Counselor Association (ASCA) has named five national finalists for the 2021 School Counselor of the Year award, and Olivia Carter, counselor at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, is among those named. The award...
Most read 10/15/20Nine area deaths attributed to coronavirus11Area health officials reported nine COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday and Wednesday. Six of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County, while Scott and Bollinger counties in Missouri and Union County, Illinois, each attributed one death to the disease...
Most read 10/15/20Some medical marijuana dispensaries opening soon, but area outlets could take longer2Medical marijuana could be available in parts of Missouri within days, but it could be November, if not December or January, before dispensaries open in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. We could see product sold to patients as early as this week,...
Seven coronavirus deaths reported in Cape, Scott counties33Area health officials reported seven COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday, the largest number of deaths reported in a single day since the pandemic began. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six deaths from the disease...
A different Halloween this year in Cape Girardeau County15In Cape Girardeau County, Halloween will likely look different this year from in previous years. While the Cape Girardeau and Jackson city governments do not regulate trick-or-treating, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center released...
Arena Building craft fair is on, will expand to Osage Centre5River Valley Craft Club plans to hold a holiday craft show as usual in November, organizer Ricky Werner said. The craft show, traditionally held at the Arena Building and 4-H Building in Cape Girardeaus Arena Park, will this year also expand into...