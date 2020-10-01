*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

VOLKERDING RECEIVES LIFE LEADER AWARD

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Yvonne Wade
Thursday, October 1, 2020

For release immediately, with photo

October 1, 2020

VOLKERDING RECEIVES LIFE LEADER AWARD
Ken Volkerding of Jackson, a financial reprenstative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was Life Leader in the Missouri East Region for the month of September.

Volkerding joined Modern Woodmen in November 2004.

Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance and annuity products to almost 770,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Ken at 573-382-5306 or call the regional office at 573-701-0163.

END

Comments