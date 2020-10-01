For release immediately, with photo

October 1, 2020

VOLKERDING FINANCIAL REPRESENTAIVE OF THE MONTH

Ken Volkerding of Jackson, a financial reprenstative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Finanical, was financial reprenstative of the Month in the Missouri East Region for the month of September.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Volkerding joined Modern Woodmen in November 2004.

Modern Woodmen is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance and annuity products to almost 770,000 members nationwide.

For more information contact Ken at 573-382-5306 or Regional Office at 573-701-0163.

END