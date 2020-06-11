Ramblewood Garden Club June Yard of the month
Submitted by Nancy Bahn
Ramblewood Garden Clubs June Yard of the Month has been presented to Lisa Foster who has styled a beautifully landscaped front and back yards on Louisiana Street in south Cape Girardeau. Homeowner Ms. Foster has used bar harbor junipers, perennial phlox, monkey grass and ajuga on the front hillside to assist in low maintenance, and decorative rocks down the side of the driveway to alleviate erosion. The front yard is planted with red shrub roses, beds of kalanchoe, and white peonies. A smoke tree and a slow growing arborvitae add interest and symmetry. Colorful pots of sweet potato vine, impatients and purslane portulaca and dahlias are displayed in the front, along with interesting yard art. The side yard is landscaped with rose bushes, and mulched beds of mounded balls of kalanchoe, blue salvia, purple veronica and sweet William. A bird feeder and hanging baskets of impatients welcome visitors. A kim lilac, butterfly bush, and black diamond crape myrtles complete this landscaped area. The back yard boasts a raised bed of tomatoes, green beans, and pepper plants with black diamond crape myrtles planted on either side. Squash, zucchini, and cucumbers grow in a separate vegetable bed. Single varieties of hostas are used effectively as ground cover at the base of trees, including large banana trees, and shrubs. An old washtub serves as a decorative planter for red geraniums. Shown above are garden club members Anne Foust, Nadine Davis, homeowner Lisa Foster and club President Linda Schild. Congratulations to Lisa Foster for making Cape Girardeau a more beautiful place to live.
