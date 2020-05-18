Prayer 5-18-20
O Heavenly Father, we praise you, for your majestic name fills the earth. Amen.
Emergency funding, upcoming budget to determine Cape financial future1For the second time in three months, the Cape Girardeau City Councils agenda includes an ordinance to appropriate money from the citys rarely-accessed emergency reserve fund. During a meeting with the Southeast Missourian editorial board...
SEMO Food Bank responds to increased food insecurity due to coronavirusThe Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston, Missouri, has stepped up efforts to acquire and distribute food in recent months, to help address shortfalls in peoples food budgets due to COVID-19 disruptions. Lisa Church, chief advancement officer...
Bernie native Finley Watkins rocks 'Little Big Shots' on NBCEleven-year-old rockabilly tribute artist Finley Watkins of Bernie, Missouri, was featured on NBCs Little Big Shots on Sunday night, an appearance marking yet another milestone in his musical career. The television show is hosted by Melissa...
Graduates recognized for outstanding work at SoutheastAfter a diagnosis of Bells palsy her senior year of high school, Victoria Blue faced paralysis in the right side of her face that affected her musical performance. Entering Southeast Missouri State University as a non-music major and member of the...
Restrictions in place at new courthouse due to coronavirusThe new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson will open today under unusual circumstances. Rarely, if ever, has a courthouse opened during a pandemic. As a result, a set of rules have been issued court personnel and courthouse visitors are to...
Cape County approaches Wednesday deadline to request absentee ballot by mailVoters in Cape Girardeau County have until Wednesday to complete a request to vote by mail in the June 2 election with an absentee ballot. About twice as many absentee ballots have been cast in Cape Girardeau County this year compared to past April...
Coronavirus case confirmed at Amen Center1A 75-year-old resident of the Amen Center in Delta was diagnosed positive with COVID-19, center co-founder Danny Hollowell said. Late Thursday evening, the man was said to have difficulty breathing and was transported to an area hospital by...
Catholic churches in Cape to begin holding Masses this weekCatholic churches in Cape Girardeau will be reopening for Masses this week after closing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. St. Marys Cathedral, 615 William St., and St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1913 Ritter Drive, announced they will offer...
Coronavirus cases in Stoddard, Union counties continue upward trend; new cases also in Scott, Alexander countiesSoutheast Missourian Stoddard County, Missouri, and Union County, Illinois, continued to be COVID-19 growth areas Saturday. Stoddard County officials acknowledged a nursing home outbreak Friday, and the countys number of positive virus cases has...
Robinson, Sikeston settle case for $8M on wrongful imprisonmentTwo years ago this week, David Robinson walked out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center after being freed hours after the recommendation of then-Missouri Attorney General (now U.S. senator) Josh Hawley that charges be dismissed. Robinson's...
Cape couple marks 70th anniversaryOn Monday, May 15, 1950, Martha Stovall graduated from Southeast Missouri State College, as it was known then, and promptly married Kenneth Bender that afternoon. "Life was fast in those days, I'll tell you," said Martha Bender, 91, as she flipped...
J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy; future of Cape store unknown2NEW YORK (AP) The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the storied but troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate. As part of its reorganization, the 118-year-old company...
Coronavirus 'hot spot reported at Stoddard County nursing home; second Cape County resident dies because of virus3A COVID-19 "hot spot" has been reported at an area nursing home, and a second Cape Girardeau County resident died Friday because of the disease. Officials with Stoddard County (Missouri) Public Health Center posted a notice Friday afternoon...
Cape Girardeau docs react to president's reopening push5Two Cape Girardeau physicians had different reactions to a White House effort this week to enlist the support of health professionals in reopening the country. Shahzaib Anwar, M.D., a primary care physician for EBO MD's Cape clinic, said his advice...
'Interim' removed from Garner's title at Notre DameTim Garner, who has served as interim principal of Notre Dame Regional High School since last summer, will no longer be "interim" as of July 1. The Notre Dame board voted earlier this spring to change Garner's title, but a public announcement of the...
Another media company lays off staff5The website Axios reported Friday that The Economist Group is laying off 90 from its staff of 1,300. Its life and culture print publication, 1843, will move to a digital-only publication. It's the latest media company that's been forced to take...
Murals will symbolize hope, renewal, at Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau2Trees rustle in the wind on a gloomy afternoon in Cape Girardeau, in the backyard at artist Craig Thomas' studio space. Two giant paintings are underway, both on sheets of plywood, both of a white dove in flight. "They're symbols of hope," Thomas...
Jackson walking program sign-ups underwayRegistration has begun for the Walk Jackson Challenge 2020, a program designed to help Jackson residents be more physically active while encouraging them to identify issues that need to be addressed by the city's Public Works Department. The program...
SEMO Regents approve fee increases1Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved increases to tuition, general fees and residence hall rates for fall 2020, as well as additions to academic programs during their meeting Friday. Fall 2020 tuition for in-state students...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/18/20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Proclamation n Mayor's proclamation recognizing the week of May 17-23 to be National Public Works Week in Jackson. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 5/4/20. Financial...
Jackson water quality report availableA report on the quality of water provided through the Jackson water system is now available through the city's website. The annual report describes water sources used by the Jackson water system, identifies any contaminants found in the system and...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 5/18/20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Building Safety Month 2020 Proclamation n Public Works Week Proclamation Communications/reports...
SEMO Food Bank announces food distributionsSoutheast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled another series of COVID-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following temporary layoffs and school closures. Area response mobiles include: n 9:30 a.m....
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/17/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for May 14 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Telling the good story with photosPhoto story rewind: Capturing and producing visual stories in community journalism Southeast Missourian photography staff take readers into the lives of area residents in our weekly photo essay. This story now materializes on a photo spread in the...
Most read 5/15/20Sikeston official: City reaches $8 million settlement with David Robinson3David Robinson and the City of Sikeston, Missouri have reached a settlement agreement, according to a statement released by Sikeston city manager Jonathan M. Douglass. "The City of Sikeston's insurance carriers have reached a settlement with David...
Photo Gallery 5/15/20Kenneth and Martha Bender's 70th anniversary paradeOn their 70th wedding anniversary, Kenneth and Martha Bender sat, surrounded by flowers and balloons, in their driveway for a parade held in their honor Friday, May 15, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Neighbor Joe McLemore had the idea for the parade and...
Photo Gallery 5/15/20Looking back at photo-story momentsEach week, the Southeast Missourian photography staff takes readers into the lives of locals in our weekly photo story. This story now materializes on a photo spread in the Good Times section, but has until recently been located on the sections...
Harps begins takeover of area Country Mart storesHarps Food Stores of Springdale, Arkansas, has begun its ownership takeover of several former Country Mart outlets in Southeast Missouri. Country Mart, 309 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, was converted to a Harps on Wednesday with stores in Marble...
Southeast Missouri's 100-Mile Yard Sale will go on Memorial Day weekend1The 100-Mile Yard Sale is happening Memorial Day weekend along Highway 25, but shoppers are encouraged to take precautions. Alisha Trammell, executive director of the Dexter (Missouri) Chamber of Commerce, said she has left participation to each...
Jackson RT, Cape doctor recovering following battle with coronavirus6Two local medical professionals have recovered or made significant strides in recovery following battles with the coronavirus. Amber Morgan is the respiratory therapist from Jackson who spent 14 days in New York helping patients in one of the...
Photo Gallery 5/14/20Shots fired after crash in intersection of William Street and South West End BoulevardShots were fired near the intersection of South West End Boulevard and William Street after multiple motor vehicle collisions occurred Thursday, May 14, 2020, according to statements from Cape Girardeau police and witnesses at the scene.
Most read 5/13/20Cape preschool broken into, vandalized one day before reopening5One day before Christian School for the Young Years planned to reopen, a man allegedly broke into the local preschool and vandalized the facility. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated the man was found inside the preschool at about 10 a.m....
Most read 5/12/20Cape County Public Health is concerned about citizens relaxing personal responsibility40In parts of Cape Girardeau over the weekend it looked like many people believed the coronavirus had disappeared. Presto magic. No longer a worry. In two grocery stores I visited, almost no one other than grocery staff wore masks or face coverings....
Most read 5/11/20Crawfish boilhouse to open in JacksonA Jackson family is bringing a bit of Cajun culture to Southeast Missouri through SEMO Crawfish Co. Boilhouse & Market, set to open later this month. For more than 20 years, AmyJo and Ben Hunter have farmed and sold crawfish from their Sikeston,...