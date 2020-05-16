Prayer 5-17-20
May our good deeds shine so that everyone will praise your name, O Lord Jesus. Amen.
More to explore
-
Robinson, Sikeston settle case for $8M on wrongful imprisonmentTwo years ago this week, David Robinson walked out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center after being freed hours after the recommendation of then-Missouri Attorney General (now U.S. senator) Josh Hawley that charges be dismissed. Robinson's...
-
Cape couple marks 70th anniversaryOn Monday, May 15, 1950, Martha Stovall graduated from Southeast Missouri State College, as it was known then, and promptly married Kenneth Bender that afternoon. "Life was fast in those days, I'll tell you," said Martha Bender, 91, as she flipped...
-
J.C. Penney files for bankruptcy; future of Cape store unknown1NEW YORK (AP) The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the storied but troubled department store chain J.C. Penney into Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate. As part of its reorganization, the 118-year-old company...
-
Coronavirus 'hot spot reported at Stoddard County nursing home; second Cape County resident dies because of virusA COVID-19 "hot spot" has been reported at an area nursing home, and a second Cape Girardeau County resident died Friday because of the disease. Officials with Stoddard County (Missouri) Public Health Center posted a notice Friday afternoon...
-
Cape Girardeau docs react to president's reopening pushTwo Cape Girardeau physicians had different reactions to a White House effort this week to enlist the support of health professionals in reopening the country. Shahzaib Anwar, M.D., a primary care physician for EBO MD's Cape clinic, said his advice...
-
'Interim' removed from Garner's title at Notre DameTim Garner, who has served as interim principal of Notre Dame Regional High School since last summer, will no longer be "interim" as of July 1. The Notre Dame board voted earlier this spring to change Garner's title, but a public announcement of the...
-
Another media company lays off staff1The website Axios reported Friday that The Economist Group is laying off 90 from its staff of 1,300. Its life and culture print publication, 1843, will move to a digital-only publication. It's the latest media company that's been forced to take...
-
Murals will symbolize hope, renewal, at Islamic Center of Cape GirardeauTrees rustle in the wind on a gloomy afternoon in Cape Girardeau, in the backyard at artist Craig Thomas' studio space. Two giant paintings are underway, both on sheets of plywood, both of a white dove in flight. "They're symbols of hope," Thomas...
-
Jackson walking program sign-ups underwayRegistration has begun for the Walk Jackson Challenge 2020, a program designed to help Jackson residents be more physically active while encouraging them to identify issues that need to be addressed by the city's Public Works Department. The program...
-
SEMO Regents approve fee increasesSoutheast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved increases to tuition, general fees and residence hall rates for fall 2020, as well as additions to academic programs during their meeting Friday. Fall 2020 tuition for in-state students...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/18/20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Proclamation n Mayor's proclamation recognizing the week of May 17-23 to be National Public Works Week in Jackson. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 5/4/20. Financial...
-
Jackson water quality report availableA report on the quality of water provided through the Jackson water system is now available through the city's website. The annual report describes water sources used by the Jackson water system, identifies any contaminants found in the system and...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 5/18/20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Building Safety Month 2020 Proclamation n Public Works Week Proclamation Communications/reports...
-
SEMO Food Bank announces food distributionsSoutheast Missouri Food Bank has scheduled another series of COVID-19 Response Mobile food distributions to respond to the increased need for food assistance following temporary layoffs and school closures. Area response mobiles include: n 9:30 a.m....
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/17/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for May 14 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Telling the good story with photosPhoto story rewind: Capturing and producing visual stories in community journalism Southeast Missourian photography staff take readers into the lives of area residents in our weekly photo essay. This story now materializes on a photo spread in the...
-
Sikeston official: City reaches $8 million settlement with David Robinson3David Robinson and the City of Sikeston, Missouri have reached a settlement agreement, according to a statement released by Sikeston city manager Jonathan M. Douglass. "The City of Sikeston's insurance carriers have reached a settlement with David...
-
Shots fired after crash near intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard in Cape3Shots were fired by a driver after multiple vehicle accidents occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau, according to statements from police and witnesses at the...
-
SEMO revises reopening plan, former Lt. Gov. Kinder weighs in on debate16Southeast Missouri State University is revising its plan for reopening the Cape Girardeau main campus. In a message emailed to faculty Thursday, the campus "will remain closed through May 31 at the very least." Earlier this month, Southeast...
-
Coronavirus kills three in Union County, IllinoisThree additional deaths in the region Thursday were attributed to the disease caused by the coronavirus. Union County, Illinois, has become the regions COVID-19 hotspot, with the Southern Seven Health Department reporting three more of the...
-
Elvis Presley impersonator Finley Watkins to appear on 'Little Big Shots'2Finley Watkins of Bernie, Missouri, has made a name for himself as a rockabilly singer and Elvis Presley impersonator, and Sunday night, hell perform on NBCs Little Big Shots, a show hosted by Melissa McCarthy that spotlights talented children...
-
Tuition, residence hall fees on SEMO board agendaSoutheast Missouri State Universitys Board of Regents will consider a tuition and general fee schedule for the fall 2020 semester, as well as room and board rates for the coming academic year when it meets today. The meeting is scheduled for 9...
-
-
Governor gives updates on drug used to fight coronavirus, storm damageBy this weekend, Missouri is scheduled to receive another 1,800 vials of remdesivir, the antiviral medication that has shown effectiveness in fighting the coronavirus. Dr. Randall Williams, director of the states Department of Health and Senior...
-
Cape police to launch new Online Incident Reporting system3Starting on Monday, the Cape Girardeau Police Department will provide a new Online Incident Reporting system to offer people a method for safely and immediately filing reports to the agency. The online reporting portal will allow people to report...
-
Photo Gallery 5/15/20Kenneth and Martha Bender's 70th anniversary paradeOn their 70th wedding anniversary, Kenneth and Martha Bender sat, surrounded by flowers and balloons, in their driveway for a parade held in their honor Friday, May 15, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Neighbor Joe McLemore had the idea for the parade and...
-
Photo Gallery 5/15/20Looking back at photo-story momentsEach week, the Southeast Missourian photography staff takes readers into the lives of locals in our weekly photo story. This story now materializes on a photo spread in the Good Times section, but has until recently been located on the sections...
-
Harps begins takeover of area Country Mart storesHarps Food Stores of Springdale, Arkansas, has begun its ownership takeover of several former Country Mart outlets in Southeast Missouri. Country Mart, 309 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, was converted to a Harps on Wednesday with stores in Marble...
-
Southeast Missouri's 100-Mile Yard Sale will go on Memorial Day weekend1The 100-Mile Yard Sale is happening Memorial Day weekend along Highway 25, but shoppers are encouraged to take precautions. Alisha Trammell, executive director of the Dexter (Missouri) Chamber of Commerce, said she has left participation to each...
-
Jackson RT, Cape doctor recovering following battle with coronavirus6Two local medical professionals have recovered or made significant strides in recovery following battles with the coronavirus. Amber Morgan is the respiratory therapist from Jackson who spent 14 days in New York helping patients in one of the...
-
Photo Gallery 5/14/20Shots fired after crash in intersection of William Street and South West End BoulevardShots were fired near the intersection of South West End Boulevard and William Street after multiple motor vehicle collisions occurred Thursday, May 14, 2020, according to statements from Cape Girardeau police and witnesses at the scene.
-
-
Most read 5/13/20Cape preschool broken into, vandalized one day before reopening5One day before Christian School for the Young Years planned to reopen, a man allegedly broke into the local preschool and vandalized the facility. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated the man was found inside the preschool at about 10 a.m....
-
Photo Gallery 5/13/20Virtual tour filming at new Cape Girardeau County CourthouseFilming of a virtual tour of public areas of the new Cape Girardeau County Courthouse took place Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Jackson. Charlie Herbst, District 2 associate commissioner of Cape Girardeau County, said the virtual tour would be shared...
-
Most read 5/12/20Cape County Public Health is concerned about citizens relaxing personal responsibility40In parts of Cape Girardeau over the weekend it looked like many people believed the coronavirus had disappeared. Presto magic. No longer a worry. In two grocery stores I visited, almost no one other than grocery staff wore masks or face coverings....
-
Most read 5/11/20Crawfish boilhouse to open in JacksonA Jackson family is bringing a bit of Cajun culture to Southeast Missouri through SEMO Crawfish Co. Boilhouse & Market, set to open later this month. For more than 20 years, AmyJo and Ben Hunter have farmed and sold crawfish from their Sikeston,...
-
Most read 5/11/20From the (Home) Business Desk ... Future uncertain for J.C. PenneyJ.C. Penney has been part of the business community in Cape Girardeau for nearly a century, but its future here could be in doubt because of the company's uncertain financial picture. According to published reports, the company is planning to file...