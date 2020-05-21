*Menu
Southeast Missourian

A Look Back

By Sharon Sanders
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Published Saturday, March 16, 1963 These girls participated in the opening flag ceremony. They are, left to right: Libby Krueger, Mary Helen McElreath, Patricia Lemonds, Karen Ringwald and Karen Robinson, members of Intermediate Troop 10. (dinner held at Trinity Lutheran School; 7 troops of Girl and Brownie Scouts - National Girl Scout Week observance)
(G.D. Fronabarger ~ semissourian.com)
