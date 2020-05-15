A Lifetime in Livestock: Jackson farmer recognized for more than 50 years in agriculture
(Courtesy of Mill Creek Communications Services/Jason Jenkins)
It all started with a gift from his mom and dad when he was eight years old. It was simple a registered Angus heifer for a young man completing a 4-H project.
With a budding interest in agriculture and already surrounded by the family livestock business, that young man pursued his curiosity in farming though additional projects. The first Angus 4-H project in 1956 soon grew into a lifetime of raising cattle on his familys farm, increasing the farms cattle production and, eventually, passing the interest on to future generations.
Submitted photo.
While Butch Meier says it was too many years ago to remember the cows name, the gift had a strong impact on his lifetime as a cattleman.
He now manages Butchs Angus, a sixth-generation Angus farm that he shares with his wife Eileen, two sons Greg and Brian, and five grandchildren. Located close to the southern city limit of Jackson, the 450-acre farm contains nearly 200 Angus heifers and bulls, and has been in his family since the mid-1800s. The entire property spans some 800 acres when including rented land, Meier says, and has been involved in annual livestock sales for more than 20 years.
Surrounded by his love of livestock, Meiers work has been so closely integrated into his life that his accomplishments have become intertwined with major life events, as well.
Meier grew up in Jackson, and after graduating from Jackson High School in 1966, he attended the University of Missouri to study agriculture. His college career took him to the University of Georgia, where he spent a year coaching their livestock agricultural team.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
After graduating with a degree in agriculture in 1970, he returned to his parents Jackson farm to become more involved in the family business, where he says he helped expand the livestock operation. Meier married his wife Eileen in 1974, who now shares the property and care of cattle.
Meier says they bought Angus bull PS Power Play together from Penn State College of Agricultural Sciences in 1978. The bull soon became a national champion and a source of income for the family as the prized Angus was used in breeding. Its something he describes as one of his biggest accomplishments as a farmer, and definitely a fond memory of something the family achieved. Later, the couple had two sons, whose own families soon became involved in the agricultural business, as well.
While Meier says theres a lot of uncertainty recently around the current farming industry and land prices, hes stayed dedicated to the agricultural career hes been involved in since he was given that Angus in 1956.
He says the rewarding aspect of seeing the results of agricultural accomplishments is what has kept him involved in the livestock industry for so long.
We just love what were doing, and its very much the satisfaction of what youve accomplished, Meier says.
His hard work has paid off: in January 2020, Meier was recognized as the 2019 Cattleman of the Year for his nearly 50 years of hard work in agriculture. The Missouri Cattlemens Association awarded him this title at their January 2020 meeting in Columbia, Missouri, following Meiers decades of service to the organization.
Meier was actually a founding member of the Southeast Missouri chapter of the organization in 1978 and has served as a member of the state board, as well one year as the president in 2017. As hes spent much of his agricultural career involved in the organization, he says receiving this award was especially meaningful.
Its quite an honor to be picked by your peers for such an accomplishment, Meier says. I was just amazed I couldnt get over it. He says that while receiving the award was definitely unexpected, the biggest surprise of the night was his sons and grandchildren attending the ceremony, as well. Through his love of livestock, hes passed on the family business to future generations.
I think one of the biggest satisfactions Ive had is seeing my two sons and all my grandsons being involved in the livestock industry, Meier says. Theyve all been involved in 4-H and FFA, and its been very rewarding to see them in progress with years to go.
Through the lifetime hes spent on the Meier farm, he says the biggest lesson he has learned is the value of hard work. If he could travel back in time to give advice to his younger self, he says that is exactly what hed highlight the most.
Dedicate yourself to what you do, and when you make accomplishments, give back some of your time and effort from your accomplishments into that industry thats helped you so much, Meier says. Enjoy what youre doing. If youre not enjoying what youre doing, you dont need to be in that type of business.
More to explore
-
Big River receives $2.9 million broadband grant2More than 1,700 homes in Cape Girardeau County as well as farms, businesses and the public school systems in Cape Girardeau and Jackson will benefit from a $2.9 million grant for broadband internet expansion announced Wednesday by the federal...
-
City of Cape considering term limits for boards, commissions1Cape Girardeau City Council will consider making it easier for citizens to serve on city boards and commissions when it convenes again in September. Many city panels limit the length of service to three consecutive full terms. If we limit service...
-
Cycling for a cause, poems, a new dinosaur exhibitType 1 diabetes is a potentially devastating condition for people whose pancreas doesn't produce enough insulin to metabolize sugar. T1 means continual blood sugar testing, and if left untreated or mismanaged, side effects can include loss of kidney...
-
Cape TIF Commission OKs building renovation plan on Broadway1A plan to renovate a vacant 97-year-old building in downtown Cape Girardeau will be considered by the City Council next month after receiving unanimous approval Wednesday from the citys TIF Commission. If approved by the council, the $1.3 million...
-
Five dozen new coronavirus cases reported in regionMore than 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday. Cape Girardeau County reported the largest increase, 25 new cases (816 total, 675 recoveries, six deaths) of the disease associated with coronavirus. Scott County officials...
-
-
-
Ground-A-Bout new location announcedJackson coffee shop the Ground-A-Bout will open a new location soon, owner Bob Schooley announced in a video posted to Facebook Wednesday morning. Schooley and his wife, Serena, opened the Ground-A-Bout at 107 E. Adams St. in uptown Jackson in...
-
-
Cape man sentenced to 57 months in federal prison for drug use, firearmsLaMichael L. Williams, 31, of Cape Girardeau was sentenced to serve 57 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a drug user in possession of firearms, according to the U.S. Attorneys Office in the Eastern District of Missouri. The...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/20/20Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 17 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
-
Cape West Cinema prepares to reopenMove over Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and the rest of the online movie channels. Cape West Cinema on Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau is back in business. Five months after temporarily closing in March due to COVID-19, Marcus Theatres announced...
-
Ceramics studio to open in former downtown Cape synagogue6Rob Lorenz is nearly ready to open Riverside Pottery, a studio offering classes in methods of ceramic arts, after more than a year of work on the historic building that will house it. The BNai Israel Synagogue at 126 S. Main St. in Cape Girardeau...
-
North Farmington Road improvements continueRoad improvements are continuing on North Farmington Road in Jackson, according to a Jackson Public Works Department news release. The contractor -- ASA Asphalt of Cape Girardeau -- has completed the first phase of the project, from Donna Lane to...
-
Bivocational Strands lead relocating Bridge Church in CapeRocky Strand of Gordonville and his wife, Laura, are part of a growing trend among U.S. church leaders. The Strands are so-called bivocational pastors, meaning they lead a Cape Girardeau church, but they also hold secular jobs. Rocky is a...
-
Most counties in region report gaining ground on coronavirus2For the most part, health officials in the region reported gaining ground on COVID-19 in the past few days. Officials with county health agencies reported a number of new cases of the disease associated with coronavirus, but several reported more...
-
Photo Gallery 8/19/20Move-ins begin at Southeast for new students and new incoming studentsNew students and new transfer students begin moving onto campus as move-in week continues Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. The university developed a drive-through check-in process in the Show Me...
-
-
-
-
Saint Francis announces health insurance plans9Employers throughout Southeast Missouri will have another alternative to consider this fall when they review employee health insurance options for 2021 Saint Francis Health Plans. Officials from Saint Francis Healthcare System met with media...
-
Driver charged with DWI, drug possession after multiple-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau5Felony charges have been filed against an East Prairie, Missouri, woman who allegedly concealed narcotics inside a body cavity and caused a seven-car collision Thursday morning at the intersection of South Kingshighway and William Street in Cape...
-
Cape County Dem chairman speaks on 'strangest' year, hope for party locally8The chairman of Cape Girardeau Countys Democratic Party committee admits the 2020 virtual Democratic National Convention taking place this week is a real oddity. This is by far the strangest political year I can imagine, said Jonathan Kessler of...
-
Area mail carrier representative 'concerned' over Trump's words17The business agent who represents postal workers in Southeast Missouri says he is very concerned about statements President Donald Trump has been making about the United States Postal Service (USPS) leading up to the November general...
-
New coronavirus fatality reported3Although health officials in several counties in the region did not update COVID-19 case numbers Monday, the three counties reporting new cases accounted for four dozen new instances of the disease associated with coronavirus. An additional death...
-
Most read 8/17/20Night spot to reopen with 'new vibe'A downtown bar that was a popular hangout for university students and other "20-somethings" before it closed more than two years ago is poised to open this week with a new name, new owner and a new vibe. During a pandemic. I spent part of Friday...
-
Most read 8/15/20Counties report more than 50 new coronavirus cases13Health officials in the region reported more than 50 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center added 19 cases to the county's total, pushing it to 744. Six hundred twenty-two residents have recovered from the disease...
-
-
Most read 8/14/20Ragsdale resigns; Jokerst named interim head principal at Jefferson Elementary9As all local public schools make adjustments for the Aug. 24 reopening of classrooms, the faculty and staff at Jefferson Elementary will be grappling with one extra change in the upcoming school year the absence of now-former principal Leigh...
-
Most read 8/14/20Multiple-vehicle crash snarls traffic at William, Kingshighway6A five-vehicle collision at the intersection of William Street and South Kingshighway occurred Thursday morning in Cape Girardeau. The collision occurred at about 10:30 a.m. and multiple lanes of traffic were blocked to divert daytime traffic away...
-
Most read 8/13/20Get to a puppy party and back to nature this weekendOne year after a beagle/dachshund mix with a "tail" on his forehead was rescued from the side of a road, Narwhal, the magical unicorn dog, is turning 1-year-old, and Mac's Mission, a special-needs animal rescue based in Cape Girardeau, is throwing a...
-
Most read 8/13/20The world is a' changing, and so is BG'sBGs Olde Tyme Deli is one of the few restaurants to which Id give the title of Cape Girardeau Staple. It has been around since 1980, forty big years. I will admit that I havent visited BGs that much lately. We would go in when my husband got a...