Prayer 5-3-20

Clippard, namesake of local school, dies at 902The namesake of a Cape Girardeau school has died. Charles C. Clippard died Friday. He was 90. Clippard was a longtime principal at Hawthorn Elementary School, 2800 Hopper Road, and upon his retirement in 1991, the school district's board voted to...
State dispurses $9.2M to county for virus costsCape Girardeau County has been designated to receive more than $9.2 million of federal assistance to help cover expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of that money could be used to test a representatives sampling of county residents to...
Scott County reports seven new virus casesScott County's COVID-19 case total jumped again Friday, as officials reported seven new cases. The county's Health Department reported the new cases, bringing the total in the county to 75 positive cases. Thirty-three people in the county have...
Marriage at a distance: 'I do' amid a pandemicJenni Heisserer invited 240 guests to her April 25 wedding. But because of social distancing guidelines and the statewide stay-at-home order, the bride -- now Jenni Kroenung -- had to make some changes to her big day and the milestones leading up to...
Cape County issues guidance to reopen MondayCape Girardeau County leadership is encouraging a phased approach to reopening, beginning at the expiration of Gov. Mike Parson's stay at home order at 12:01 a.m. Monday, according to guidance published jointly by the county leadership, County...
Lipke, Beussink appointed to judgeships in 32nd judicial district courtOn Friday, Hon. Scott Lipke and attorney Alan Beussink were appointed to serve on the 32nd judicial circuit court, Gov. Mike Parson's office announced. Lipke, a Jackson resident, will serve as circuit judge for the court, filling the vacancy created...
Sikeston DPS officer involved in fatal crash resigns postSIKESTON -- A review of a deadly accident Feb. 29 has led to the resignation of a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer. According to a release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Jim McMillen, DPS was informed Thursday the...
Authorities say man assaulted mother, holed up in house for hoursADVANCE, Mo. -- A nearly six-hour standoff ended Wednesday night with the arrest of a Wayne County man after authorities deployed tear gas into his mother's Advance home. At about 6 p.m., authorities received a 911 call from an Advance woman, who...
Getting married during COVID-19: Newlyweds don't let pandemic to change wedding dateJenni Heisserer and Trevor Kroenung didn't let the COVID-19 pandemic change the date they had set for their wedding. They simply downsized. With only their parents and a few select others in physical attendance, the couple exchanged rings and...
Wedding businesses help navigate pandemic waters"Right now, a lot of brides are probably on about Plan F or G," said Tanisha Watkins, owner and operator of Photography by Tanisha Watkins. Watkins, now a resident of St. Louis, lived in Cape Girardeau for 21 years and still does about half of her...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 5/4/20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Approval of minutes n Minutes of special meeting of 4/20/20. Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light and Water Committee n Consider a resolution accepting a ...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 5/4/20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Recognition of Quentin Gaither for Retirement from the Fire Department. n Building Safety Month...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 5/4/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for April 30 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Soft open projected for new Cape County courthouse in Jackson4The estimated $20 million Cape Girardeau County Courthouse is expected to host its first court sessions the week of May 18. Six courtrooms will be in use when the facility is fully operational. Two of the courtrooms will be available for visiting...
Material and spiritual help offered in Jackson church's 'blessing box'1Historians will no doubt regard the COVID-19 spring of 2020 as a dark time, full of stories of sickness and loss of life, layoffs, cancellations and basic disruptions in the ebb and flow of daily life. It may also be recalled as a time when people...
Cape, Jackson school district employees back to work next weekAs Gov. Mike Parsons stay-at-home order expires this weekend, professionals employed by local school districts are preparing to return to work and reopen school buildings, sans the students. Cape Girardeau School District administrators,...
Local economy will 'gradually' reopen2The first phase of Missouris plan to reopen the states economy starts Monday, but if you think that means things will be back to normal next week, think again. Missouri residents have been under a stay-at-home order for several weeks, and...
Zoom talent show highlights creativity among Alma Schrader students2Since mid-March, Alma Schrader Elementary School teacher Sarah Cook has had the unique challenge of keeping 22 second-graders engaged over Zoom calls. Wednesday night, she used the video-conferencing tool to host a talent show. They come to...
Scott County reports five new COVID-19 cases; Union County, Illinois, adds six casesTwo area counties reported a total of 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Scott County Health Department reported five new cases of the virus, bringing the total number in the county to 68. Officials reported 10 county residents have recovered from the...
Shawnee roundabout work continues in Jackson; traffic reroutes expectedConstruction at the East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard roundabout in Jackson will move into phase three Monday, the city announced Thursday. Access to southbound Shawnee Boulevard from eastbound East Main Street will not be available for the...
United Way of SEMO greets increased need with car parade1In a time of increased need, United Way of Southeast Missouri is rallying for donations by holding a car parade Tuesday, #GivingTuesdayNow. Elizabeth Shelton, UWSEMO executive director, said in a news release several United Way partners in...
Photo Gallery 5/1/20Notre Dame's Friday night lights senior drive-throughVehicles containing Notre Dame Regional High School seniors made their way around the school's campus during a Friday night lights senior drive-through event Friday, May 1, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. Notre Dame principal Tim Garner said teachers and...
Photo Gallery 5/1/20Getting married during COVID-19Although held on a smaller scale than originally planned, Jenni Heisserer and Trevor Kroenung didnt let the COVID-19 pandemic change the date they had set for their wedding. With only their parents and a few select others in physical attendance,...
Local News 4/30/20Missouri lawmakers pass pared-down state budgetCOLUMBIA, Mo. The Missouri House on Wednesday passed a stripped-down state budget for the upcoming fiscal year in anticipation of plunging revenue because of the coronavirus. House lawmakers slashed core agency budgets by roughly $146 million...
Most read 4/30/20Fatal crash Wednesday morning near Cape County Park South3A fatal crash occurred shortly after midnight Wednesday near Cape County Park South, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, when a passenger vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. 61 left the roadway, struck a pole and overturned. The...
Photo Gallery 4/30/20Fire crews respond to all-station call at Tipton LinenFire agencies responded to Tipton Linen in Cape Girardeau after receiving reports of black smoke above the commercial structure at 6:54 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. First responders with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department,...
Most read 4/29/20Local high schools make plans to hold graduations, proms6If you drive past a high school in the Southeast Missouri area, chances are youll find a banner with the faces of the Class of 2020 the class whose final year of high school was cut short by COVID-19. But those high school seniors may still get...
Most read 4/29/20Suspect arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Cape Girardeau4A suspect has been taken into custody after a gunshot victim was located by police Tuesday near the 1300 block of Bertling Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, 22-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Durham of Jefferson...
Most read 4/28/20Missouri will reopen businesses Monday, with guidelinesLIBERTY, Mo. All Missouri businesses and social events will be allowed to reopen next week as long as residents and business owners continue to practice proper social distancing requirements, Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday. ...
Most read 4/28/20Suspect arrested in Islamic Center fire; convicted of similar charges from 20094Cape Girardeau County authorities have arrested a suspect in Friday mornings fire at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau, and the man was previously sentenced to prison for a 2009 incident involving damage at the center. Nicholas John Proffitt,...
Photo Gallery 4/28/20Saxony Lutheran High School's "senior stroll"Saxony Lutheran High School seniors received a warm welcome while picking up caps and gowns during a drive-through "senior stroll" Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the school in Jackson. School principal Mark Ruark said seniors were able to pick up their...
Most read 4/27/20COVID-19 cases grow by four in Cape Girardeau County; Perry County adds 2; Scott County, 1COVID-19 cases jumped by four in Cape Girardeau County from Saturday to Sunday. According to officials with the countys Public Health Center, the number of positive cases in the county grew from 43 to 47. Eight patients remain hospitalized with...
Most read 4/25/20Marine Corps honors Cape Girardeau native6A Cape Girardeau Marine earned his companys Iron Man award in basic training the top physical fitness honor for an individual Marine during basic training. Pvt. 1st Class Zach Morningstar, who graduated basic training with the Marine Corps on...