Arnold Insurance to provide Gifts of Hope to those affected by COVID-19
Sponsored Content
Tuesday, April 21, 2020 ~ Updated 4:10 PM
Submitted
Arnold Insurance Company is looking for stories of people who need financial assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a video shared on the companys Facebook page, Arnold Insurance president and CEO Marc Harris outlined the campaign and why its important for the company to help those in need.
In our agency we have been so blessed in our 50-year history, we realizes this is the toughest time weve ever seen, Harris said of the pandemic. We can't help everybody, but we do believe we need to help somebody.
The company and all 50 families who have a member employed by Arnold Insurance have donated to the cause.
Harris also challenged other business owners, with a special appeal to insurance companies, to also find ways they can support their communities.
This isnt a time for us to keep and hoard all that we can, Harris said. "Instead, its a time to help so many out there that simply need it.
To submit a story of someone who needs assistance, visit www.arnoldic.com/hope.