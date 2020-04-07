The story "When the bells of St. Mary's fell silent" from the archives was quite interesting, but it contained one small error--an extra period! The name of the foundry that made St.Mary's bells was not "H.Y." Stuckstede but "Hy. Stuckstede, "Hy" being the old abbreviation for Henry. It was the largest and longest-lasting of the many bellfoundries that operated in Saint Louis between 1821 and 1961. See www.TowerBells.org for more information about that bellfoundry.