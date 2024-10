Former President Barack Obama, center, attends to receive the 2024 Sylvanus Thayer Award from the West Point Association of Graduates during ceremonies hosted by the U.S. Military Academy, at West Point, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

People watch via video ahead of the arrival of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris who will join Oprah Winfrey at Oprah's Unite for America Live Streaming event Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024 in Farmington Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, smiles at teammates as he does a postgame interview after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Palestinians duck for cover as the Israeli army raided the northern West Bank town of Qabatiya on Thursday, Sept.19, 2024. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A visitor looks at male Hippo Tony, at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The dead body of man, his arm marked with a tattoo of the Virgin of Guadalupe, lies covered on a street in La Costerita neighborhood of Culiacan, Sinaloa state, Mexico, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chicago White Sox first base coach/outfield coach Jason Bourgeois (38) is reflected in the glasses of third baseman Bryan Ramos in the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Classmates of the 43 Ayotzinapa students who went missing almost 10 years ago march to demand justice for their loved ones in Chilpancingo, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Canadian Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister, Isabelle Mondou, left, and Andrea Clark-Grignon, Head of Public Affairs, unveil a photographic portrait known as 'The Roaring Lion', taken by photographer Yousuf Karsh in 1941 of Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill, stolen in Canada in 2022, and returned during a ceremony at the Canada's embassy in Rome, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Emile Miango, 2, who has mpox, lies in the hospital, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024, in Kamituga, South Kivu province, which is the epicenter of the world’s latest outbreak of the disease in eastern Congo. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Coffee producer Joao Rodrigues Martins holds a handful of damaged coffee beans during an inspection of his plantation consumed by wildfires in a rural area of Caconde, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A man throws damaged goods and furniture off a house as residents return to clean up after recent floods in Mikulovice, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Yankees celebrate clinching a playoff spot after a 2-1 win in 10 innings over the Seattle Mariners in a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cleveland Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel celebrates in the clubhouse after they defeated the Minnesota Twins to clinch a baseball playoff berth, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Visitors walk by workers installing a giant basket decorated with replicas of flowers and fruits on display at Tiananmen Square for the upcoming National Day celebration, in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Boys salute during the funeral procession of Hezbollah members who were killed on Wednesday when a handheld device exploded, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A model wears a creation as part of the Prada Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) ASSOCIATED PRESS

A woman washes the floor at the entrance of a museum of body anomalies in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky) ASSOCIATED PRESS