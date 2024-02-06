All sections
Photo and videoOctober 11, 2024

Photo gallery: Students gather for Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event

People from around Southeast Missouri gathered at Houck Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 9, for another Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event.

Kayla Brooks of Jackson lights up Houck Stadium with her soulful performance at Fields of Faith on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Kayla Brooks of Jackson lights up Houck Stadium with her soulful performance at Fields of Faith on Wednesday, Oct. 9.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
SEMO Redhawks Athletics team chaplain Nick Grassi, originally from Portland, Oregon, shares a message from Luke 5:18.
SEMO Redhawks Athletics team chaplain Nick Grassi, originally from Portland, Oregon, shares a message from Luke 5:18. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Mike Vipperman of Malden kicks off the night as an ambassador for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).
Mike Vipperman of Malden kicks off the night as an ambassador for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent of Lake of the Ozarks, shares his testimony, during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event Wednesday, Oct. 9. at Houck Stadium.
Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent of Lake of the Ozarks, shares his testimony, during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event Wednesday, Oct. 9. at Houck Stadium. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Gabe Martinez of Linwood leads the worship band.
Gabe Martinez of Linwood leads the worship band. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
The worship band, a blend of musicians from different backgrounds, come together to lead the crowd in a night of worship.
The worship band, a blend of musicians from different backgrounds, come together to lead the crowd in a night of worship. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Mike Litz of Jackson and Nick Grassi, Redhawks Athletics team chaplain, talk about their efforts in establishing FCA huddles over the years.
Mike Litz of Jackson and Nick Grassi, Redhawks Athletics team chaplain, talk about their efforts in establishing FCA huddles over the years. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent of Lake of the Ozarks, shares his testimony, during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event Wednesday, Oct. 9. at Houck Stadium.
Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks senior quarterback Paxton DeLaurent of Lake of the Ozarks, shares his testimony, during the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event Wednesday, Oct. 9. at Houck Stadium.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Becca Younc shares her journey, recounting how she first accepted God into her heart at age 6 and her recent re-commitment to faith after overcoming an eating disorder, finding "true joy and fulfillment in Christ and Christ alone."
Becca Younc shares her journey, recounting how she first accepted God into her heart at age 6 and her recent re-commitment to faith after overcoming an eating disorder, finding "true joy and fulfillment in Christ and Christ alone." Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
United in faith, community members of all walks of life bow their heads in a moment of prayer at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Houck Stadium.
United in faith, community members of all walks of life bow their heads in a moment of prayer at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Houck Stadium.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Students enjoy the rhythm of the worship music.
Students enjoy the rhythm of the worship music. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Attendees gather in huddles, sharing moments of reflection and fellowship.
Attendees gather in huddles, sharing moments of reflection and fellowship. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Community members join in prayer on the field.
Community members join in prayer on the field. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
Participants pray in separate huddles, united by a shared faith.
Participants pray in separate huddles, united by a shared faith.Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
The Fields of Faith event brought hundreds together at Houck Stadium for a night of worship, testimonies, and unity.
The Fields of Faith event brought hundreds together at Houck Stadium for a night of worship, testimonies, and unity. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian

People from around Southeast Missouri gathered at Houck Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 9, for another Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event.

Fields of Faith allows men and women to share their faith-based experiences and join in a night of worship.

SEMO Redhawks quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was this year's featured speaker.

