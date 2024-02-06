People from around Southeast Missouri gathered at Houck Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 9, for another Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith event.
Fields of Faith allows men and women to share their faith-based experiences and join in a night of worship.
SEMO Redhawks quarterback Paxton DeLaurent was this year's featured speaker.
