OpinionOctober 12, 2024

Letter: Cape's aging water infrastructure

A Cape citizen writes: the water infrastructure is crumbling. Will the city council act to prevent further damage and ensure reliable water for all?

story image illustation
Artist depiction (ai)

When will the city council have the willpower to dig down to locate the water pipes going down the hill and install valves to break the force of the water pressure? Our water pipes are losing their integrity and strength by not addressing this. We need reliable, clean water for homes, businesses, education, Main Street, hospitality and restaurants. So, Cape Girardeau, Missouri City Hall, step up. If you do not, your inaction will make our town unsustainable.

HOWARD SCOTT HOWES, Cape Girardeau

Letter to the Editor

