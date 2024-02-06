Letter: Cape's aging water infrastructure

When will the city council have the willpower to dig down to locate the water pipes going down the hill and install valves to break the force of the water pressure? Our water pipes are losing their integrity and strength by not addressing this. We need reliable, clean water for homes, businesses, education, Main Street, hospitality and restaurants. So, Cape Girardeau, Missouri City Hall, step up. If you do not, your inaction will make our town unsustainable.