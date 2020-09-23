- 5 Reading Trends That Have Emerged During COVID-19 (9/21/20)
Tips for Moving in 2020
This year has presented many new challenges that have disrupted and postponed weddings, graduations, parties, and major life events. While the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect our lives, many people are scrambling to figure out how they can safely and effectively carry out their original plans for 2020. If you are wondering how to sell your house and move this year, here are a few tips to help you stay safe and move without any hiccups.
1. Take the Proper Health Precautions
When you meet with your lender, realtor, and moving team, be sure to wear a mask and keep a six-foot distance. Avoid shaking hands and be sure to wash your hands after touching high-contact areas. Following these protocols will lower the risk of spreading or catching COVID-19 during your interactions.
2. Go Virtual
As much as possible, carry out all meetings with realtors and lenders through apps like Facetime and Zoom. Some agents are offering virtual home tours to help buyers find the home of their dreams without risking their health. Use technology in place of in-person interactions whenever possible.
3. Get Help Selling Your House
Selling your house can be a daunting task, but you can get help from Offer House to make things easier. Getting help from a professional home buyer can help eliminate some of the conflicts and stress that occur when you sell your home. This can be especially useful if you are trying to sell your home in the midst of a divorce, job loss, or bankruptcy.
4. Pack a Suitcase
When you start packing your house, it's best to box up the items you rarely use first. As more of your belongings get packed away for the move, you will be left with your most needed items, clothing, and toiletries. Instead of boxing these things up, put them in suitcases so they are easy to transport. You'll be able to access your essentials from your suitcase while you get settled into your new home.
5. Label By Number
Instead of trying to fit an entire list of items on a box, simply write a number on the box and list every item that's in that box on paper or in your phone. For example, if box one contains five plates, two cups, and measuring spoons, you can type those items into your phone under the "box one" note. Save time by using the voice text function and get those boxes packed quickly.
6. Stay Organized
If you are selling your current home and buying a new one, there is going to be a lot of paperwork floating around. Be sure to keep your documents organized in a folder or binder so you can access them easily. Keep track of paperwork due dates, don't procrastinate, and always ask when you have questions. Staying organized will take some of the stress out of the moving process.
Moving can be stressful, especially in such uncertain times. If you have your heart set on selling your home, be sure to follow the tips above to keep yourself safe, sane, and healthy. Things might be a little harder now, but you can still make your 2020 moving plans a reality before the year is over.
