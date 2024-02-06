All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldNovember 11, 2024

Book Review: A new book about cult favorite Eve Babitz throws shade on reputation of Joan Didion

A new book delves into the complex relationship between Eve Babitz and Joan Didion, contrasting their literary styles and personal dynamics, and ultimately casting both in an unflattering light.

ANN LEVIN, Associated Press
This cover image released by Scribner shows "Didion & Babitz" by Lili Anolik. (Scribner via AP)
This cover image released by Scribner shows "Didion & Babitz" by Lili Anolik. (Scribner via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

An entire generation of literary-minded women has not stopped telling itself stories influenced by master storyteller Joan Didion. The same, alas, cannot be said of Eve Babitz, a Hollywood bad girl whose life briefly intersected with Didion’s in the late 1960s and early ’70s.

Few writers, of course, have the stature of Didion, and Babitz does have a contingent of ardent and influential admirers. Her biggest fangirl might be Lili Anolik, a contributing editor at Vanity Fair whose 2014 article about Babitz, followed by her 2019 biography “Hollywood’s Eve,” fueled a revival of interest in her work.

Now Anolik is back with a new book, “Didion & Babitz,” in which she explores the complicated relationship between the frenemies and declares her devotion to the less well-known of the two: “I’m crazy for Eve, love her with a fan’s unreasoning abandon. Besides, Joan is somebody I naturally root against: I respect her work rather than like it; find her persona — part princess, part wet blanket — tough going; and resent her for siccing on us, the innocent reading public, an army, seemingly unending, of middle-class young-women personal essayists who take their feelings very ultra-seriously and expect us to do the same.”

The two women met in 1967 when Didion and her husband, John Gregory Dunne, were living at 7406 Franklin Avenue in Hollywood, a louche time and place that Didion immortalized in her breakout collection of nonfiction, “Slouching Towards Bethlehem.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In 1971, Didion helped Babitz get a story published in Rolling Stone magazine — “She is a painter, not a writer,” Didion told the editor. Eventually, that led to a book deal. But their friendship fractured when Didion and Dunne were enlisted by Babitz’s publisher to edit the book, which became “Eve’s Hollywood,” and Babitz bristled at their criticism. Later, she boasted to a friend, “I fired Joan.”

Anolik makes a convincing case for Babitz’s literary genius and sets up an interesting contrast between the two women— one loose, libidinous and joyfully debauched; the other shy, cerebral and tightly controlled.

But don’t expect the calm, organized, even-handed approach of a literary critic or biographer. In the breathless, gossipy style of the tabloids, and with frequent, winking asides to the “Reader,” Anolik dishes dirt on all the major and minor players in their haute bohemian circle, especially Didion and Dunne. In the end, everyone ends up looking bad, including, sadly, Babitz.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 11
Dutch tram set on fire while tensions are high after violenc...
WorldNov. 11
Bitcoin has topped $87,000 for a new record high. What to kn...
WorldNov. 11
Trump names Lee Zeldin to lead EPA, Stephen Miller to be dep...
WorldNov. 11
Harriet Tubman posthumously named a general in Veterans Day ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Haiti’s main airport shuts down as gang violence surges in the capital, US Embassy says
WorldNov. 11
Haiti’s main airport shuts down as gang violence surges in the capital, US Embassy says
Jack Del Rio leaving Wisconsin's staff after arrest on charge of operating vehicle while intoxicated
WorldNov. 11
Jack Del Rio leaving Wisconsin's staff after arrest on charge of operating vehicle while intoxicated
First emperor penguin known to reach Australia found on tourist beach
WorldNov. 11
First emperor penguin known to reach Australia found on tourist beach
Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so far
WorldNov. 11
Here are the people Trump has picked for key positions so far
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, November 11, 2024
WorldNov. 11
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Monday, November 11, 2024
Traumatized by war, hundreds of Lebanon's children struggle with wounds both physical and emotional
WorldNov. 11
Traumatized by war, hundreds of Lebanon's children struggle with wounds both physical and emotional
Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site
WorldNov. 11
Mattel says it 'deeply' regrets misprint on 'Wicked' dolls packaging that links to porn site
Israel's military is building along UN-patrolled demilitarized zone in Syria, satellite images show
WorldNov. 11
Israel's military is building along UN-patrolled demilitarized zone in Syria, satellite images show
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy