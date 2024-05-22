UT MARTIN NAMES LOCAL STUDENTS TO SPRING SEMESTER CHANCELLORS HONOR ROLL

-
Cape teen charged in drive-by shooting6A Cape Girardeau teenager faces multiple felonies on accusations that he fired a gun out of his car window toward another car. Travell J. Steele, 18, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed...
SEMO completes initial assessment of safety policies after Cape Central graduation shooting4Southeast Missouri State University officials announced Wednesday, May 22, that they have completed an initial assessment to identify the next steps to take in strengthening its safety policies following the shooting during Cape Central High...
Alliance Water, City of Cape make repairs to well water pump3Alliance Water Resources and the City of Cape Girardeau replaced a broken pump motor for one of the citys wells Wednesday, May 22. The pump was repaired by Wednesday evening, according to the City of Cape Girardeau. ...
Kentucky man faces weapons charge stemming from traffic stop in Cape Girardeau2Andra D. Jennings Jr., 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm after an arrest on Monday, May 20, in Cape Girardeau. Police pulled over a vehicle in Cape Girardeau for what was described as a felony stop in a...
Workers repairing well pump; water in Cape Girardeau may appear discolored1A city pumping well (Well 17) that supplies water to Cape Girardeau experienced a breakdown on the morning of Wednesday, May 22, according to a City of Cape Girardeau email. Both the city and Alliance Water Resources are working to repair and...
Cape Girardeau City Council hears SE MO Redi presentation MondaySoutheast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SE MO Redi) management consultant Shad Burner presented to the Cape Girardeau City Council about the organizations current state and search for a CEO on Monday, May 20...
Cape Girardeau man faces six charges after allegedly threatening women, resisting arrest2Reginald Waker, 28, of Cape Girardeau faces charges of second-degree terrorist threatening, two counts of first-degree harassment, two counts of fourth-degree assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest...
Cape Central High School graduation shooting timeline1The Southeast Missourian compiled a timeline of known events leading up to and following the gunshot at the Show Me Center that injured two victims during the Cape Central High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19. The timeline draws from...
Cape Girardeau school district to evaluate response, security after shooting during graduation16Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials are assessing the security and reviewing their response following a shooting at Cape Central High Schools graduation ceremony Sunday, May 19, that sent hundreds into a frenzy. A single gunshot echoed through...
2 charged in connection to Cape Girardeau graduation shooting18Prosecutors charged Kris E. Owens, 20, of Cape Girardeau with first-degree felony assault, a Class A felony; armed criminal action; and unlawful use of a weapon stemming from a shooting that injured two and disrupted Cape Central High School...
Cape City Council approves construction for bar screen on wastewater treatment plant4Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the construction of an influent pump station mechanical bar screen for the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Monday, May 20. KCI Construction will be working on the project, and its bid for the work was...
SEMO Board of Governors raises tuition, fees by 4.29%1Southeast Missouri State University announced a 4.29% tuition and fee increase for the 2024-25 academic year in a news release distributed Friday afternoon, May 17. The universitys Board of Governors voted to increase tuition and fees for Missouri...
Photo Gallery 5/21/24Unpublished photos from the 1949 tornadoIn April 2019, Linda Sanders donated photographs of the aftermath of the May 21, 1949, tornado to the Southeast Missourian's archive. The photos, never publish, were taken by her aunt, Maxine Lincoln Blackshear, a resident of the Red Star suburb in...
Local News 5/20/24Two shot at Cape Central graduation ceremony; one suspect in custody37One person was in custody after a shooting at Cape Central High Schools graduation ceremony left two people injured Sunday, May 19. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, an altercation between two people during the event at the Show Me...
Local News 5/20/24Mothers Day stray dog attack in Scott County raises questions about local animal control2On Mothers Day morning, Sandy Ruff noticed a stray dog near her home. Believing it to have been abandoned in the area by its owner, Ruff took a photo of the dog and posted it to Facebook, looking for its owner or someone to take it in. According to...
Most read 5/19/24Cape Girardeau Public Schools issues statement following shooting at graduation ceremony6Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent Howard Benyon issued a statement Sunday afternoon, May 19, following a shooting during the district's high school graduation that left at least one person injured. "During our graduation ceremony today at...
Most read 5/16/24James Clay Waller III faces domestic assault charge; victim claims he was knocked unconscious5James Clay Waller III, 32, of Jackson, has been charged with third-degree assault on allegations he lured a man to a location and injured the victim in a fight. The victim told police on May 5 that Waller sent the victim text messages while...
UT MARTIN NAMES LOCAL STUDENTS TO SPRING SEMESTER CHANCELLORS HONOR ROLL
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 22, 2024
Contact: Nathan Morgan, University Relations, 731-881-7615
Editors: Below is a list of students who requested that your paper receive notification that they have been named to the Chancellors Honor Roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Each listing includes the students name, hometown and honors.
UT MARTIN NAMES LOCAL STUDENTS TO SPRING SEMESTER CHANCELLORS HONOR ROLL
MARTIN, Tenn.The outstanding academic achievements of undergraduate students at the University of Tennessee at Martin have been honored with publication of the Spring 2024 Chancellors Honor Rolls for the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences, College of Business and Global Affairs, College of Education, Health, and Behavioral Sciences, College of Engineering and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Fine Arts.
To be eligible for the Chancellors Honor Roll recognition at UT Martin, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the Chancellors Honor Roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).
Cape Girardeau Alexa R. Rubel, Highest Honors; Tori Rubel, Highest Honors.
Oak Ridge Bailey C. Urhahn, Highest Honors.
UT Martin is a comprehensive regional institution in the University of Tennessee System offering 18 bachelors degree programs and nine masters degree programs. The main campus in northwest Tennessee is one of five primary UT campuses. For more information, visit utm.edu.
###
