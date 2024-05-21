*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

East Prairie City Clerk Receives Certification

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Megan Eldridge
Tuesday, May 21, 2024

The City of East Prairie's city clerk, Lori Lemons, has received the designation as a Missouri Professional City Clerk through the Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association (MoCCFOA). This certification is a combination of education and experience. The Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association has a current membership of over 600 city clerks and is dedicated to the education of City Clerks and Finance Officers throughout the state of Missouri.

Lori currently serves as the Southeast Division Director for the MoCCFOA.

Comments