Staying Safe Online in the Age of AI

Cape Council finds insurance costs skyrocketing in coming year1Cape Girardeaus City Council held a study session for the citys 2024-25 proposed budget on Friday, May 3, at City Hall and learned insurance costs are skyrocketing upward. The City of Capes general fund was recapped for council members as the...
Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission announces 2024 Endangered Buildings list4The 2024 Endangered Buildings List was announced Wednesday, May 1. The list was adopted by the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission on April 17. According to the commission, the list is for the sole purpose of promoting public awareness...
Cape woman faces charges after claims of punching woman, dog during dispute15A Cape Girardeau woman faces charges of animal abuse after allegedly punching a dog that was trying to protect another person during a dispute. The suspect later allegedly resisted arrest and police stunned her with a Taser to get her into a patrol...
Mississippi Mingle returning next week for third yearCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its third annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus on Saturday, May 11. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S. Spanish St. in Cape...
Cape man faces felony after allegedly sending nude image of woman to another man1A Cape Girardeau man is in jail on a $15,000 bond after police say he sent images of a nude woman to another man without permission. Nathaniel James Davis, 33, of Cape Girardeau was charged with the crime of nonconsensual dissemination of private...
Cape sex offender charged with failure to register new addressRicky Scott, 41, of Cape Girardeau faces allegations he failed to register as a sex offender. The charges resulted from an investigation on Halloween in 2022, in which Scott was not compliant with Halloween restrictions, but Scott did not answer his...
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison on drug chargeA Poplar Bluff man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling methamphetamine. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, says U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. ordered the sentence for...
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenanceNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, from mile marker 93 to mile marker 94 near Cape Girardeau, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance....
Cape Girardeau officials question 'confidence' in citys prosecuting attorney over criminal defense cases17Cape Girardeaus top law official has questioned private practice actions taken by the citys municipal prosecuting attorney, contending a conflict of interest. Chief of police Wes Blair pointed out in an April 17 email to city administration and...
2024 Muddy River Marathon happening this weekendThe 2024 Muddy River Marathon will return Saturday, May 4, on a course that winds and bends through the streets of Cape Girardeau, beginning and ending at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. There will be more than 400 runners competing this...
Celebrate the Arts this Friday at River CampusA Celebrate the Arts event will be held Friday, May 3, at Southeast Missouri State Universitys River Campus in Cape Girardeau. There will be a showcase of music, theater and dance pieces at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall and an open gallery...
SEMO, Mid-America Transplant honor organ donors with memorial at River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University, in partnership with Mid-America Transplant, hosted the families of organ and tissue donors and transplant recipients Thursday, April 25, for the unveiling of a new memorial at the universitys River Campus...
Jackson man faces assault, harassment chargesCody Bredekamp, 29, of Jackson was charged with Class E felonies of third-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment after a woman told police she felt like she was being held hostage, according to a probable-cause statement filed by...
Most read 4/30/24Cape Girardeau County coroners attorney asks that cameras be barred from criminal hearings7Attorney Lynne M. Chambers filed a motion last week to bar the media from recording video and audio in the felony case against Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Chambers filing was in response to a request made to the court by KFVS12...
Most read 4/30/24Cracked windshield leads to Sunday shooting incident on I-55 that injured three; Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges3BENTON A Sikeston man faces multiple felony charges following a traffic incident that resulted in him allegedly shooting at another vehicle and injuring three of its occupants while driving on Interstate 55 on Sunday, April 28, in Scott County. ...
Photo Gallery 4/30/24Sgt. John Hayden: Writing tickets with a friendly smileA few months before he retired, Cape Girardeau police Sgt. John Hayden was featured in a picture page in the Sunday, May 19, 1974, edition of the Southeast Missourian. Four photographs were published with the article, but photographer Gordon L....
Most read 4/29/24Buckner-Ragsdale building begins new life as an event center10After a year of construction, The Buckner-Ragsdale Event Center at 132 Main St. in Cape Girardeau has opened. A preview event Thursday, April 25, served both to prepare staff for future events and to showcase the location to prospective...
Staying Safe Online in the Age of AI
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) refers to computer algorithms that can create realistic text, images and videos from scratch.
There are plenty of fun and practical reasons for people to use AI. In fact, youve probably bumped into it before customer service chat boxes that pop up on websites are based on AI, as are voice assistants like Siri and Alexa.
But because generative AI is easy for anyone to use, some experts are predicting well see a wave of scammers using it to create fake messages, photos and videos that make scams more believable.
Telling the difference between whats real and artificial online has become more difficult. So, how can you recognize AI when you see it?
Start with a healthy sense of skepticism toward anything you see or read online. Dont take photos or videos at face value, especially if they make you feel very emotional or seem too good to be true. Its common for scammers to try to make people feel angry, emotional or scared, so the potential victim will send money or share personal information without thinking.
Keep an eye out for the following characteristics. If a photo, video or article has several of these, it may be AI-generated:
In text:
Look for typos. Normally, typos are red flags for scams, but AI rarely makes typos. If you see them, its likely a human wrote the content.
Check for incorrect information. While AI doesnt usually make typos, it might provide factually-incorrect information, like wrong dates or locations.
Look for repetition. AI may repeat the same keywords and phrases over and over.
Pay attention to tone. AI writing can have a robotic, formal or emotionless tone, while humans often write more casually or use slang.
Check another source. If youre not sure if what youre reading is credible, go directly to a source you trust to double-check.
In videos and audio:
Look for strange shadows, blurs or light flickers. In some AI-generated videos, shadows or light may appear to flicker only on the face of the person speaking or only in the background.
Check for unnatural body language. Just like in photos, AI can have a hard time replicating actual humans in videos. For example, a person in an AI video might not blink, or might move strangely.
Listen closely. Choppy sentences, confusing inflection or background sounds that dont match the speakers location are all dead giveaways it is AI-generated.
Double-check messages from loved ones. If you receive an odd video or phone call from a loved one, contact that person offline. Some scammers use AI-generated phone calls to impersonate people.
In images:
Think about the context. Remember, scammers usually try to pressure people into a scam by making them feel angry, emotional or scared. Stop and ask yourself: Is the image pressuring you to do something urgent or questionable, like send money to a stranger? Is the context political, and does it seem like someone is trying to make you feel angry or emotional? Is it too funny or too good to be true? Is it a surprising image of a politician or celebrity?
Zoom in. Check for parts of the image that seem distorted or odd for example, a coffee cup floating above a countertop. Pay close attention to accessories like glasses or jewelry.
Look at faces and hands. Less-advanced AI programs can have a hard time making realistic human features, so check for odd-looking human faces, teeth and hands. Other telltale signs are ears, fingers or feet that are oddly-sized, or hands with the wrong number of fingers.
Look for unusual textures. AI images often have strange-looking backgrounds, an airbrushed look, glossy textures or random blurry spots.
If you do come across AI online, always double-check the information with a source you trust. Get a second opinion from a friend or loved one, or go to a website you know to be trustworthy.
Going forward, its likely AI-generated content will be an unavoidable fact of using the internet. Its very similar to how edited photos became more common online as editing programs like Photoshop rose in popularity.
With that in mind, knowing how to recognize AI will help you stay safe online, avoid scams and spot misinformation.