Prayer 4-29-24

Cape Girardeau junior high sees improvements since implementing Power of ICU programA program recently implemented at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School in Cape Girardeau has quickly led to improved grades, fewer missing assignments and decreased disciplinary referrals, according to district officials. The program, called...
Scott City School District explains weapon situation involving middle school student1A Scott City Middle School student was taken into custody on Thursday morning, April 25, after he brought a gun, later determined to be a BB gun, to the school, according to a message sent from the district to parents...
Local public school admins urge Gov. Parson to veto omnibus education bill due to funding concerns16A 150-plus page education bill that has passed through the state House of Representatives and Senate has local public school administrators urging Gov. Mike Parson to veto it. Concerns surrounding Senate Bill 727 which evolved from a 12-page bill...
Man charged in Tuesday apartment shooting in Cape Girardeau1A man is facing three felony charges in connection with a Tuesday, April 23, shooting that left one person wounded. Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court documents indicate Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker has charged Michael Dewayne Thompkins with...
3 arrested in Bollinger County after drug investigation3An ongoing and multijurisdictional investigation into a probation violation and drug distribution yielded the arrests of three men April 17, in Bollinger County. The men taken into custody face charges relating to drug and weapons charges. ...
Route CC in Scott County closed for pavement repairs; Route C in Perry County reduced for pavement workRoute CC in Scott County, between Highway 91 and Route W near Oran, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs. A MoDOT news release indicated the work will take place daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday,...
Cape Girardeau school board to implement cellphone pouches at junior high, buy out leased pouches at high school9The Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education voted unanimously Monday night to implement the YONDR cellphone pouches at Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School for the 2024-25 school year, in addition to buying out the current stock of...
Most read 4/23/24Cape man pleads guilty to 15-year-old's 2019 murder3A Cape Girardeau man pleaded guilty Monday, April 22, to the 2019 killing of a 15-year-old girl. A release from Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says Isaiah Lane, 33, pleaded guilty in circuit court to second-degree murder and...
Most read 4/22/24Death investigation underway in Scott CountyBENTON A death investigation is underway in Scott County. Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury confirmed one person is custody following an incident early Monday, April 22 in rural Scott County. Further information will be available later Monday, the...
