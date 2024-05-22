United Way of SEMO changes lives

For nearly 70 years, United Way of Southeast Missouri has invested millions of dollars into changing lives. Rarely does just one problem put a family in need of help, and rarely can just one organization return a family to self-sufficiency. We have progressed from a fundraising organization helping people in crisis to a powerful network investing in programs that change the circumstances and behaviors that lead to crisis. The collective power of United Way is what changes lives.

If a program doesnt exist, we create one.

Our United We Work program provides free transportation for new employees and teaches financial literacy and life skills to prepare our workforce. Our Childcare Coalition is exploring expansions or enhancements of existing childcare resources, while planning to create new ones. Our Read to Succeed early literacy program has been going strong for over a decade.

Programs supporting our workforce need workforce support.

We are grateful to be part of a generous community where thousands of people choose to give. Although most of our donations come from workplaces, many businesses benefiting from our workforce investments do not invest in us. It is time for everyone to join our cause, because the needs in Southeast Missouri far exceed our ability to meet them.

Real progress takes more than a village. Real progress takes a caring community of people, partners and workplaces willing to GIVE and LIVE UNITED.

How you can help:

Invite us to speak to your workplace about volunteer opportunities and services that benefit your employees and their families.

Run a workplace campaign that provides an easy way to give back to our trusted organization.

Become a Corporate Investor.

Be part of our events and committees.

Give now: Text UWSEMO to 26989 or visit unitedwayofsemo.org/donate.