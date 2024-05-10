Team Sergio Continues to blossom

Spring is officially here, and Team Sergio is continuing to bloom. They have moved to Edge Realty and are excited to continue growing our community.

Team Sergio also gained a few new faces in 2024: Kate and Teddy Ivie, Leigh Ludolph and Paris Johnson. With these additions comes knowledge, diligence and more friendly faces ready to help you find, compare and negotiate your next property. Their approach is to guarantee a professional, trustworthy and ethical experience to ensure client satisfaction.

Led by Sergio Ramos, this group brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to every transaction. Sergio himself boasts years of experience in real estate, leading his team toward the best solutions for their clients, honing his skills and mastering the intricacies of the market. His deep understanding of market trends, property valuation and negotiation tactics ensure that clients receive the best representation.

We understand that buying or selling property is one of the most significant financial decisions a person can make, so we prioritize the needs and goals of clients above all else. By providing personalized service, clear communication and unwavering support, we ensure that every client achieves their real estate objectives with confidence, Sergio Ramos said.

Team Sergio is not only making their mark as one of the top real estate teams in the Southeast Missouri region, but they are also involved in the community. They realize that the culture of Southeast Missouri is what makes this such a great place to live. Giving back, supporting local causes and businesses, and showing up to have fun are priorities for the team.

To keep up with what Team Sergio is doing, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, or visit their website at teamsergiorealtors.com.