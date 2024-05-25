First Missouri State Bank Offers Solutions for Business Banking

When businesses partner with First Missouri State Bank for their financial needs, they will have little to no fees.

With First Missouri State Banks Business Online, services include ACH/Payroll, which allows businesses to make payroll, vendor payments and accept payments from customers quickly and efficiently.

Owning a business can be demanding, and thats why First Missouri State Bank has partnered with Clover to simplify your merchant services. Through Business Mobile Banking, organizations can manage their finances anytime and anywhere, with First Missouri State Banks Mobile Banking App, which allows them to view their available balance, upcoming bills and schedule payments from the app dashboard.

Security is essential. Thats why First Missouri State Bank utilizes the automated fraud-detecting cash service Positive Pay, which is included with a regular business checking account. This way, customers can keep their deposits and payments safe from check fraud while banking online.

We are a local, customer-service-driven, affordable banking partner for businesses in Cape Girardeau County. We focus on Cape County because we want to see our community thrive, said Kayla Klipfel, retail banking manager. Our pricing is tremendous for our business banking tools, but our customer service keeps our businesses returning.