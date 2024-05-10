GearHeads offers digital car assessments, loaner vehicles, shuttles to serve customers

GearHeads, one of the few woman-owned complete automotive repair facilities in the region, has been locally-owned and operated for more than 13 years. GearHeads understands vehicles are an investment and works with customers budgets to prioritize services that need to be completed immediately and those that can wait.

Creating an environment where customers feel comfortable asking questions, GearHeads sends digital car assessments to customers cell phones, so customers know exactly what is going on with their vehicle. They also offer free loaner vehicles; free shuttle service; free pick-up, drop-off and delivery; and industry-leading three-year/36,000-mile warranties.

"We at GearHeads care just as much about you as you care about your vehicle and the places it takes you, said Devon Mitchell, GearHeads service advisor. We will show you that with our transparency, down-to-earth customer service and quality workmanship.

To show appreciation for the sacrifices veterans have made, GearHeads extends a 10% discount on labor for veterans year-round.