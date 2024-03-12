Leave a legacy in your community through philanthropy

-
Chief: Scott City police find fentanylA Scott City traffic stop resulted in first-degree drug trafficking charges and the seizure of 57 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for the presence of fentanyl. Scott City officer James Haney made a traffic stop Thursday, March 7, of...
-
Notre Dame's Ruth Ann Hester named Secondary School Counselor of the Year by SEMOSCA3Notre Dame Regional High School counselor Ruth Ann Hester recently was named Secondary School Counselor of the Year by the Southeast Missouri School Counselor Association (SEMOSCA). Hester was recognized during SEMOSCAs March meeting, when the...
-
-
-
Cape Girardeau native Nancy Blattner discusses closure of Fontbonne University in 20256Fontbonne University, a private Catholic liberal arts university in Clayton, will close its doors during the summer of 2025 after more than 100 years of operation, the university announced Monday. ...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve family cemetery, payment requestsDrew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds, spoke with county commissioners Monday, March 11, regarding a family cemetery his parents had requested in 2021. He said his family had requested a portion of their land be deeded for a...
-
Local News 3/11/24Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith criticizes State of the Union address41President Joe Biden gave his fourth State of the Union speech Thursday night, March 7, garnering praise from members of the Democratic Party while receiving heavy criticism from his colleagues across the aisle...
-
Local News 3/11/24Sikeston's Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center work officially underwaySIKESTON Work on the renovation of Sikeston's new Rodeo Museum and Visitors Center is officially underway in downtown Sikeston. Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Area Economic Development Corp., said the...
-
Most read 3/11/24Blush Ultra Lounge brings social atmosphere to downtown Cape221 Taps, a Cape Girardeau bar that had been at 36 N. Spanish St. for five years, closed Dec. 23. Five days later, Christopher Dirnberger, owner of Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House and part owner of D'Ladium's Sports Bar, acquired the property. A month...
-
Most read 3/11/24Drury Southwest begins construction work by interstate7The Drury Southwest construction company is starting work on a new project close to Interstate 55. "We recently began work on a 6,200-square-foot strip center that will be a fantastic addition to the first view of Cape Girardeau," Drury Southwest...
-
Photo Gallery 3/10/242024 Cape Anime
-
Biden signs a package of spending bills passed by Congress just hours before a shutdown deadline1WASHINGTON President Joe Biden has signed into law a package of spending bills passed by the Senate in time to avoid a shutdown of many key federal agencies. He signed the legislation Saturday while offering thanks to leaders and negotiators from...
-
Cape man sentenced to prison on drug chargeFederal Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced a Cape Girardeau man to 175 months in prison Friday, March 8, for distributing fentanyl. Jimmy L. Hudson, Jr., 47, pleaded guilty in federal court last year after buying fentanyl from an informant...
-
Coroner in court to answer charges10Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan waived his initial appearance and formal reading of charges scheduled Friday morning for the alleged crimes he committed in the capacity of coroner. Jordan faces three Class E felonies of falsifying death...
-
Cape man charged with sex crimesA Cape Girardeau man has been charged in Scott City with fourth-degree child molestation and possession of child pornography. Joseph Ray Hogeland, 21, told Scott City police that he had been seeing his girlfriend for about a month, according to a...
-
Jackson School District proposes tax levy increase for teachers and staff17Jackson School District officials invited the public for a "Coffee and Conversations" with superintendent Scott Smith on Thursday, March 7. The topic of this meeting was to give educational information on Proposition T, the district's latest...
-
Petition to lift state abortion ban reaches Southeast Missouri27A petition aiming to lift the state's abortion ban, circulated by a group known as Missourians for Constitutional Freedom, has made its way to Southeast Missouri. The ballot initiative would revise Article I of the Missouri Constitution by adopting...
-
Cape Girardeau, other regional cities break weather records for high temp prevalence2Cape Girardeau and several other locations in the greater tri-state region have set records in recent days with high temperatures. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, said Cape Girardeau has observed three days with high...
-
Granting Grace to host fundraiser at Grace United Methodist Church4Granting Grace Outreach will host an art auction fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Grace United Methodist Church, 521 Caruthers Ave., in Cape Girardeau. Granting Grace is a not-for-profit organization started by Grant Skelton when he...
-
Stephen Daume joins Cape Girardeau County Commission race7Livestock specialist Stephen Daume is running for the 1st District Cape Girardeau County commission position, joining several other Republicans competing for the partys spot after the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election. Daume owns a 600-acre soybean...
-
Balloon release held Tuesday to remember slain teenager10A yellow and black balloon release was held in remembrance of KeMari Childress on Tuesday, March 5, at Cape County Park South. Childress was killed in a shooting Feb. 26 near the CVS pharmacy at 2161 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The balloon...
-
Jefferson administrators Walker, Dean honored by Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals2Its 8 a.m. on a Wednesday at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, and the gym is filled with students from pre-K through fifth grade. At the front of the room stands the schools energetic principal Amber Walker with a microphone in her...
-
Lawmakers consider bill to raise training standards for Missouri coroners5The Missouri Legislature is looking at setting minimum training standards for coroners following allegations that the Cape Girardeau County coroner stole money at death scenes and botched numerous death investigations. Wavis Jordan, elected coroner...
-
Bridging the divide: SEMOs Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook5In the midst of a divided political landscape where divisions often overshadow cooperation, an alliance is taking shape at Southeast Missouri State University, signaling a shift in the traditional playbook of politics. In an event set to rewrite the...
-
Woman wanted on sex crime charge arrested in Cape County2A Scott City woman wanted on a sex crime charge has been taken into custody in rural Cape Girardeau County. According to Scott City police, The Cape Girardeau County Fugitives Task Force apprehended Taylor Mansker, charged in Scott County with...
-
Jackson Aldermen receive bid update informationThe Jackson Board of Aldermen received updates on several bids for projects during its meeting Monday, March 4. Parks and Recreation director Jason Lipke said his department is evaluating four bids for youth baseball and softball uniforms...
-
-
-
Most read 3/5/24Scott City PD searching for woman accused of sexual abuse6Scott City Police Department officers are looking for a woman charged with sexually abusing a child. Taylor Mansker has been charged with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy/deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 12 years...
Tuesday, March 12, 2024 ~ Updated 11:40 AM
What if you could make an impact in your community not just now but for decades to come? What if you could be assured your values, your ideals, your unique story would be told to future generations? What if you could be confident that the good work of charities you have supported throughout your life would be ensured well into the future?
All of this is possible by creating a "legacy gift" by thoughtfully incorporating philanthropy into your financial and estate plans. Furthermore, doing so can be done without negatively impacting -- and often enhancing -- your family's financial plans. I recently sat down with three community leaders to find out more about the opportunities available by planning for the future.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a legacy is "a gift by will, especially of money or other personal property."
"As charities, we encourage donors to consider including a bequest in their will or trust for the nonprofit organizations they have supported throughout their lives," said Amy McDonald, executive director of the Cape Public Schools Foundation. "In years past, the Cape Public Schools Foundation has received several legacy gifts that established endowed scholarships for our students. As a result, many of our young people who might not have been able to do so have had the opportunity to further their education after high school. Designating a charitable bequest through an individual's will or trust is a simple and flexible way to provide tremendous future financial support to the charity."
In speaking with Elizabeth Shelton, executive director of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, I learned United Way has partnered with FreeWill to provide a valuable resource on their website.
"Anyone can use this tool free of charge to create a legally binding will and, if they choose, to include a charitable bequest. But including a nonprofit in your will is just one way to establish a legacy gift," Shelton explained. "For example, making a charity the beneficiary of a life insurance policy is also flexible and very easy to do. For younger donors, the monthly premium on a new policy can be an affordable way to leave a significant legacy gift, while older donors may wish to redesignate the beneficiary on an existing policy to their favorite charity. Naming a charity as beneficiary on a retirement plan is also a simple and impactful way of continuing to support causes you care about, which could benefit your estate by reducing income and estate taxes. Of course, we encourage everyone to consult their professional advisors when considering their financial and estate plans."
You may think these gifts have to be big to make a difference, which is far from the truth. I have been honored to serve as a member of the board for the Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF) and have seen what a difference donors can have by planning ahead for the future of the Southeast Missouri region. Legacy gifts both small and large make a tremendous difference, not only for our not-for-profit organizations and the communities they serve but also for the individual donors and their families. At the CACF, we spend time with donors now to establish criteria for the legacy gifts they wish to leave to charities so that the charities know how to utilize the funds in the future and the donors are confident their gifts will carry on their vision.
"What an amazing way to make a difference," McDonald added. "We hope everyone will consider making an impact in the years to come by establishing endowments for scholarships as well as programs and facilities that enhance our students' experience. And it is, in itself, an opportunity to educate others. Those who plan for the future through legacy gifts teach the generations that follow the value of community and philanthropic giving. We find younger family members often continue to give back in memory of those who have come before."
Shelton echoed the importance of giving back to our communities in Southeast Missouri.
"At United Way of Southeast Missouri, we like to say, 'Live here, give here,' which is particularly important when planning for the future. If you have given regularly through your employer's annual United Way campaign, or tithed to your church, or supported other local charities through annual gifts, leaving a legacy gift in your estate to these organizations is very meaningful. A legacy gift sustains the nonprofit and ensures the good work you care about will continue to strengthen our communities and make them better for future generations."
Gifts of all sizes make a huge impact, especially if everyone comes together to make a difference.
Judy Cantoni, east region director for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (of which the CACF is an affiliate), shared data from a recent study clearly showing the incredible difference we could make if more individuals would establish a legacy gift.
"Our latest study in 2023, based on the assets held by residents in the region served by CACF alone (Cape, Scott and Bollinger counties), show the impact of everyone leaving just 5% to charity would result in more than $136 million to help our communities over the next 10 years. This would truly transform this region, not only in the next decade but well into the future."
Good philanthropic planning begins with reflection and creative thinking. Consider what you would like to accomplish with your gift and review your assets. Discuss your ideas with the charities you wish to support to make sure your plans accomplish your vision and help the charity fulfill its mission. Be sure to share your ideas with your family and seek the advice of trusted advisors. With careful planning, you can rest assured a legacy gift will tell your unique story and create financial and estate plans that will benefit you and all those you love.
Southeast Council on Philanthropy (SECOP) is a group of charitable organizations seeking to advance philanthropy through education of our communities throughout Southeast Missouri as well as training and networking for not-for-profit staff and volunteers. If you are interested in learning more about SECOP, you can visit secoponline.org and feel free to attend future meetings. Our next meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.