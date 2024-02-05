Music Memories Column: Nick Leist and Pat Schwent

-
Frank Miller announces bid for 32nd Circuit judgeship2Associate Circuit Judge Frank E. Miller of Cape Girardeau announced Sunday, Feb. 4, a campaign for the Division II circuit judge position of the 32nd Judicial Circuit. Miller has served as Division III associate circuit judge since 2019 in the...
-
Aloha spirit in Missouri: Hawaiian joins Polar Plunge, raises funds for Special OlympicsA Hawaii resident traveled to Missouri this weekend for a heartwarming cause: braving the cold waters of the Polar Plunge and raising funds for Special Olympics Missouri in honor of his Special Olympics athlete sister. On Saturday, Feb. 3, schools,...
-
Scott County commissioners put sales tax issue on April ballot4BENTON The Scott County Courthouse is 112 years old and in a serious state of disrepair in multiple places. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley detailed the various repairs needed for the courthouse. "Our courthouse is 112 years old...
-
Metzger to update Cape City Council on Deer Management Program; council to consider zoning agreements12The Cape Girardeau City Council is set to hear an update Monday, Feb. 5, about the citys Urban Deer Management Program from police department patrolman Ty Metzger and consider an ordinance for guidelines for this years hunt. The proposed...
-
-
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Feb. 4., 2024City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Presentation n Presentation of Commission of Office to Angela Birk as City Clerk/Treasurer Approval of...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Feb. 5, 2024Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 5 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Urban Deer Management Program update --police officer Ty Metzger n Consent agenda review Public hearing n A public hearing...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-5-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Jackson police officer placed on leave, under independent investigation7A Jackson police officer is under an independent investigation following allegations of an undisclosed incident, according to a news release issued by the Jackson Police Department. "The Jackson Police Department has received and is aware of the...
-
Shooting reported in Cape Girardeau7Cape Girardeau police were investigating a shooting Friday evening, Feb. 2, in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherwood Drive. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department indicated one victim had suffered non-life-threatening injuries...
-
Four candidates run for Cape Girardeau City Council seats in April election3Four people are running for three seats on Cape Girardeau City Council, with the municipal election set Tuesday, April 2. Ward 3 Councilman Nate Thomas is running unopposed for the seat he holds on the council. David J. Cantrell is running...
-
'Farmer Wants a Wife': Sikeston native looks for love on second season of FOX reality show7SIKESTON A Sikeston man is set to sow seeds of romance on season two of the popular FOX reality show Farmer Wants a Wife. Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old team roper who owns a 50-acre farm that includes horses and roping cattle in Southeast Missouri,...
-
Lance Amick taking over as Scott City superintendent in July2Scott City will have a new superintendent and high school principal starting Monday, July 1. They will be keeping the changes in house with current high school principal Lance Amick taking over as superintendent and Steven Hendricks, current high...
-
Join the Fiesta: Saxony Lutheran gears up for annual fundraising galaOn Saturday, Feb. 24, Saxony Lutheran High School will host its 24th annual Blue and Gold Gala at Bavarian Halle in Jackson. Dawn Ozark, Saxony Lutheran public relations coordinator, is the chairwoman for the event, which she said she feels provides...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners name Grim county health officerCape Girardeau County commissioners appointed Autumn Grim, director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC), as county health officer during their Thursday, Feb. 1, meeting. Missouri state statute requires county commissions to appoint...
-
-
Kennett man arrested following hostage situationMultiple law enforcement agencies responded Monday, Jan. 29, to an hourslong hostage situation in Senath. Dunklin County Sheriffs Office, along with Senath, Cardwell and Hornersville police departments, state Highway Patrol and Sikeston SWAT team,...
-
Two in custody after shots fired in Dexter Walmart parking lotDEXTER Two are in custody after shots were fired in the Walmart parking lot in Dexter. Dexter police chief Hank Trout said that at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, officers with the Dexter Police Department were dispatched to 2025 W. Business Highway...
-
Sikeston man pleads guilty to federal firearms chargesA Sikeston man pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 1, to two federal firearms felonies. A release from Sayler Fleming, U.S. attorney for Missouris Eastern District, said Averyoun Quentez Lane, 18, pleaded guilty in Cape Girardeau federal court to...
-
Chaffee Student Council freezin' for a reason1CHAFFEE Freezing water, a Hawaiian theme and Cape Girardeau. What could these all have in common? The Polar Plunge. Chaffee Student Council will be participating in this year's Polar Plunge once again Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County Park North...
-
Did you know? Incremental street repairs coming to Cape Girardeau in 202410As 2024 rolls on, Cape Girardeau residents may see some repairs come to their streets. The City of Cape Girardeau's street maintenance departments will make incremental repairs to streets and roads as a part of their Annual Transportation Trust Fund...
-
Brad Sheriff, SEMO's VP of finance, to leave university at end of MarchSoutheast Missouri State University vice president of Finance and Administration Brad Sheriff will be stepping down from his position, university officials confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 31. Sheriff who will be leaving the university as of Sunday,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2-1-24 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 1 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Jan. 29, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes from Thursday, Jan. 25 Communications/reports other...
-
Local News 1/31/24Jackson elementary students evacuated for fire threat; authorities find no dangerA report of a "plastic smoke smell" compelled officials to evacuate some Jackson elementary students Wednesday morning, Jan. 31. Jackson fire authorities responded to the school but found no fire. Students were let back into the school shortly...
-
-
Most read 1/31/24West End Boulevard project reaches finish line in 2023; Lexington Avenue improvements to start soon4As one major street project draws to a close, another begins in Cape Girardeau. The citys West End Boulevard project was completed in November with a cost thus far of $4.5 million. The final billing is still to be submitted to Capes City Council....
-
Most read 1/30/24Five candidates compete for Jackson School District seats; Cape Girardeau incumbents face sole opponent11Jackson School District and Cape Girardeau Public Schools each have two open seats to fill in the upcoming general municipal election Tuesday, April 2. Five candidates will vie for Jackson's openings, including incumbent Sheila King. The district's...
-
Most read 1/30/24New area code going into effect in February6The new 235 area code for parts of Missouri will take effect Saturday, Feb. 24. On and after Feb. 24, the previous 573 area code geographic footprint will also include the 235 area code. Anyone dialing a number in the affected region will need to...
-
Most read 1/29/24New salon in Cape Girardeau fulfills lifelong dreamMichaelann Stortz had always wanted to be a hairstylist. She had more than a decade of experience under her belt, graduated from cosmetology school to get a Missouri license, and had gone straight into booth rentals, building a large clientele in a...
-
Most read 1/29/24Jackson sports card store brings fans, family togetherTony Baliva collected his first baseball card when he was 5 years old. That one card started a passion spanning decades and generations. Now, that passion has led him to open his own sports card store in Jackson. On Jan. 2, Baliva opened 573 Card...
Music Memories Column: Nick Leist and Pat Schwent
For many years, Nick Leist and Pat Schwent were the dynamic duo of the Jackson Band program. Nick passed away in 2015, and we recently lost Pat to cancer in November 2023.
They were the best personality mix for dealing with rambunctious junior high and high school kids: Nick was an easygoing, Santa Claus type of guy, while Patricia was an intense, high-energy director. Kids respectfully called her Sarge.
Nick was born and raised in Illmo, Mo. After graduating from Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in 1962, he directed bands in Advance, Mo.; Hayti, Mo.; and Caruthersville, Mo., before he came to Jackson in 1968.
Years ago, he shared a great story with me about his earliest days in Jackson. At first, he was very apprehensive about leaving his Caruthersville job. In his first year at Jackson, he was having an issue with a young brass player in the band. So, he called the students momma, who was a stout farmer lady with a pronounced German accent.
After talking with her about the problem, her response was, It took all my egg money to buy that horn, by Gott, hes going to play the %%#@ thing!! At that point, Nick realized with that level of parental support, he was in the right place and remained as head director until he retired.
Nick also directed the Jackson Municipal Band for 42 years. The Jackson Band Shell is named after him.
When my family and I returned to Cape from South Carolina in 1991, Nick Leist was the first local music person I connected with.
In the first week we moved in, he showed up at my front door, introduced himself, and asked if Id be a guest and come play at Jackson Municipal Band.
As we visited, my youngest daughter who was just a year old at the time climbed up into his lap. I remember how he beamed and said, Steve, youve got a million-dollar family! He was right; I do.
Pat Schwent was cool. She grew up in Ste. Genevieve and played saxophone in her big sister Brendas all-girl band The Swing Tones. They played the dance club circuit all throughout Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois.
Pat was the jazz band director at Jackson High School and developed a phenomenal program. Her kids routinely filled seats in Missouri All-State Jazz and Concert Bands.
She had enormous respect for musicians who could improvise, regardless of the genre. Jazz, rock, country, blues or bluegrass didnt matter. If she and her husband Tim were out and about and came up on a live band, chances were good shed be talking to the fellows about how they went about processing licks and playing over chord changes.
In retirement, Pat continued her study of jazz music and took lessons with jazz players all over the U.S. to further develop her already amazing chops. She put together several combinations of bands. She and pianist Pete Parysek formed a jazz duo and performed the winery circuit. I had a lot of fun playing some gigs in a ginormous Motown band she put together. In most combinations of bands, Pat was the only female and was always regarded as one of the guys.
In the spring of 2008, I asked Pat to play in the pit orchestra for our Cape Central High School production of Grease. Rehearsing and performing with a consummate pro like Schwent was an invaluable experience for the student musicians in the pit. Pat was always the first to rehearsal. In 2017, Schwent retired from playing completely and devoted herself to her grandkids, biking, trout fishing and volunteering at Immaculate Conception Church.
Due to their work ethic and commitment to the band program, it continued to grow, along with the population growth in Jackson in the 80s and 90s. The dynamic duo convinced Jackson school officials a third director was needed. Scott Vanguilder, who was a former student of Nicks and a SEMO grad, was added to the team in 1984.
Jacksons band program was the first three-director program in Southeast Missouri. Pat Schwent and Nick Leist taught together for a total of 27 years and touched thousands of lives. How do you put a value on a legacy like that? You cant.
Like the commercial says, Its priceless.
Steve Schaffner is the director of the Music Academy at Southeast Missouri State University. Previously, he was the orchestra director for Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School in Augusta, Ga. He has performed and/or directed in 48 states and 11 countries.